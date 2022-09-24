Read full article on original website
Takoma Park Library to Open at Temporary Location
A temporary location of the Takoma Park Library will open at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. in mid-October, officials announced. The interim location of the library will be open while long-awaited renovations are underway at the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center at 7500 Maple Ave. The community center also will...
Takoma Park Capital Bikeshare Station to be Temporarily Removed in October
The Capital Bikeshare station at Philadelphia & Maple Ave. in Takoma Park will be temporarily removed on October 5, officials announced. The temporary removal of the station is part of the process of clearing the site for the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center’s reconstruction project. The library’s temporary location at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. will open in mid-October.
