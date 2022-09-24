ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Naclb_0i8eKtFz00

Liverpool boss Matt Beard admits a packed Anfield could stir up nerves but insists his side are more than prepared for Sunday’s stand-out showdown with Everton.

The Women’s Super League contest will mark the first time the newly-promoted Reds have played a Merseyside derby at the Premier League ground since 2019.

But Beard believes any impact the big stage might have will affect both sides equally.

“It’s a different occasion playing at Anfield, that’s going to put added pressure on to us a little bit, but then also Everton because they’re coming to one of the most iconic stadiums in football,” he said.

“The Merseyside derby, there’s pressure on both teams, it’s live on TV, and there’s an anticipated big crowd there, so it’s special for both teams. We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves.

“I think once the whistle goes and they cross that white line, I’ve got every faith and confidence in the group that we can put in a good performance and work like we did the other day.”

Liverpool opened their season with a 2-1 upset of defending champions Chelsea, who are going for a fourth straight title this campaign.

The last Merseyside derby was won 1-0 by Everton thanks to a long-range effort from Lucy Graham, who will captain her side on Sunday in front of a sold-out Anfield away end.

“All the players, all the staff, know how much it means to win a derby in this city,” she said on Instagram live.

“I think the players who have been brought in now know that this game is a huge game and it’s one on the calendar that’s come quick in our season.

“We’re quite thankful for that because it will really give us a taste for that fight, where you have to find it in yourself to really roll your sleeves up and battle. It should be a real springboard for us to reach those heights further on in the season as well.”

Manchester City will travel to a sold-out Kingsmeadow to face defending champions Chelsea on Sunday, with both sides looking to pick up their first points of the season.

Conti Cup holders City experienced a huge turnover of players during the summer and their 4-3 loss to Villa to open the season suggested the new recruits need more time to gel.

Boss Gareth Taylor, however, did not see either City’s or Chelsea’s opening day results as upsets.

“The game is never played on paper,” he said. “People assume beforehand that the game’s done and dusted, but we’ve seen the levels really rise in the WSL. Everyone is improving.

“We are a new group of players that are adapting to each other and there has been quite an element of change, but we’re comfortable with that and we know that eventually we’ll come out the other side and be in a really good place.”

Blues boss Emma Hayes could be without midfielder Pernille Harder due to a hamstring issue.

Chelsea enjoyed a number of sold-out matches last season and Hayes is delighted to see other teams starting to see their own boosts at the box office.

“I’m just so happy to hear about the increases in attendances across the board, because the league has to be strong for everyone,” she said.

“I think we just need to keep thinking about the support we give every club to make sure they can keep fulfilling their own objectives and we can grow to the next space in the game.”

Brighton and Reading will both hope to pick up their first points of the season when they meet.

Manchester United, who beat the Royals 4-0 last weekend, travel to West Ham, while Leicester host Aston Villa.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph’s contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi retires aged 35

Former Chelsea star Mikel John Obi has announced his retirement from football, aged 35. The two-time Premier League winner has brought down the curtain on an 18-year senior career that included 11 years at Stamford Bridge. The Nigeria midfielder’s final club was Kuwait SC, following spells at Middlesbrough and Stoke....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beard
Person
Lucy Graham
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Gareth Taylor
newschain

Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win

England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth...
SPORTS
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
newschain

Focus on World Cup starts now – Sarina Wiegman

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup. With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
FIFA
newschain

I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World Cup

Under-fire Gareth Southgate knows his future will be dictated by England’s World Cup performance rather than previous successes or the fact his contract runs until 2024. Few could have predicted how the team’s fortunes would improve under the 57-cap former defender, who was initially brought in as interim boss following Sam Allardyce’s shock exit in September 2016.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merseyside Derby#Manchester United#Wsl#Liverpool#Everton#The Women S Super League#Reds
newschain

Sam Simmonds’ Montpellier move ‘a worry’ for English clubs, says Mark McCall

Sam Simmonds’ decision to swap Exeter for Montpellier next season is a move that should concern the Gallagher Premiership, according to Saracens boss Mark McCall. Simmonds will be 29 years old when he arrives at the Top 14 club and, while Eddie Jones expects him to be available for next autumn’s World Cup, once that is complete he will be ineligible to play for England.
RUGBY
newschain

Liam Rosenior leaves Derby and plans to continue development as a manager

Former Derby interim boss Liam Rosenior wants to be a manager in his own right after leaving the club following last week’s appointment of Paul Warne. Rosenior had been part of the coaching staff for three years alongside Wayne Rooney and took over when the former England international resigned in June, seeing the Rams through the early stages of the takeover by local property developer David Clowes.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Glasgow and Liverpool express delight at final Eurovision shortlist decision

Figures in Glasgow and Liverpool have expressed their excitement as the cities were announced as the final two in contention to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year. The cities were selected after Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester were removed from the list to host the music event in place of Ukraine.
WORLD
newschain

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions. The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy