aledotimesrecord.com
West Central dominant through five games, seeks to keep going 1-0
MONMOUTH — After averaging an even 60 points through their first four games, the West Central Heat didn’t reach that lofty figure in their Homecoming victory last Friday against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland. But there’s a good reason. The Heat scored 44 points in the first quarter alone and tacked on...
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
KWQC
Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs. Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Kay scores 2nd Yankee championship at speedway
DAVENPORT (Sept. 24, 2022) – Night 2 of the 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic was one for the record books. It will certainly be an unforgettable night of racing for Justin Kay of Wheatland. Kay scored his second Yankee championship. His first came in 2019. The featured class of the evening was a combined event […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Bernice Efnor
Bernice May Efnor, 81, of Bradford, Illinois, passed away at 2:40 A.M. Saturday, September 24 2022 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. Bernice was born on May 19, 1941 in Aledo, Illinois to William E. and Pearl C. (Adams) Sheese. She was happily married to her husband Darrell G. Efnor on August 11, 1963 in Joy, Illinois. Bernice and Darrell celebrated 59 years of marriage.
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Central Illinois Proud
Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
3 dead after single-vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill — Three men are now dead after their vehicle lost control and rolled several times in rural Rock Falls, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Whiteside County deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle car crash around 11:07 p.m. on...
muddyrivernews.com
City official admits new citywide cleanup format was ‘a little rough’ Monday but will improve this week
QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Central Services, could only offer an apology to the people first to arrive at the citywide cleanup site in the Quincy Town Center parking lot Monday morning. “It’s a learning experience for us all,” Schafer said. “This is the first time we’ve...
WQAD
Moline police find 2 cars submerged in Mississippi River
The submerged cars were found near the 55th street boat ramp along Butterworth Parkway. Police say the cars have been submerged for many years.
KWQC
Whiteside County car crash results in three deaths
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car crash on Saturday night around 11 p.m. After further investigation, deputies say a Dodge Charger was travelling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times.
aledotimesrecord.com
Community center options range from $4.91 to $8.71 million; see the four options here
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council reviewed four possible locations for a new community center during a Monday evening work session. The four locations — the Galesburg Public Library, Churchill Junior High School, Hawthorne Recreation center and an empty site at 600 E. Main St. — each offered different benefits and costs but the council did not finish the work session with a decision made on which site the city should move forward with.
aledotimesrecord.com
Knox County's COVID transmission rate medium; new cases stay down
GALESBURG — The weekly number of new COVID cases in Knox County remains the lowest in two months, although one death was reported. Knox County reported 57 cases and one death in the latest week. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,849 cases and 226 deaths. A week earlier,...
From covered parking to decorative elements. $2M state grant to improve section of downtown
A $2 million state grant will help spruce up a portion of downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg recently received a $2 million Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant to make improvements to Parking Lot H and the 200 block of East Simmons Street. City Engineer Aaron Gavin tells WGIL...
