Housing development and manufacturer site reviews, car dealership on agenda

Greater Milwaukee Today
The Barry Company announces Pewaukee Lake properties sale
PEWAUKEE — The Barry Company, a commercial real estate company headquartered in downtown Milwaukee, announced Monday the sale of a series of properties located along Prospect Avenue, with frontage on Pewaukee Lake to a private investor. Jim Barry, Kurt Van Dyke, and David Buckley of The Barry Company represented...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Flippin' Fabulous: New business selling refinished furniture and décor opens downtown
WAUKESHA — A new business, Flippin’ Fabulous LLC, 234 W. Main St., has made its way to downtown Waukesha. Born and raised in Muskego, owner Jessica Smith put together a collection of her own work and that of 60 local artisans, combining everything she considers “flippin’ fabulous.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commerce State Bank to officially become Summit Credit Union Saturday
CEDARBURG - The former Commerce State Bank, which has branches in Cedarburg and West Bend, will become Summit Credit Union on Saturday. A spokeswoman with the bank said accounts will not be converted until April of next year. In March, Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank jointly announced a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pagenkopf Funeral Home moves to new location in Summit
OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Forum held about $55 million referendum to fund improvements
WEST BEND — Moraine Park Technical College held a community forum Monday, getting out information to residents about a referendum to fund $55 million in improvements for MPTC, which is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. MPTC President Bonnie Baerwald made a presentation on the referendum and the...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mequon moving dispatch services to county
MEQUON - The city of Mequon is working to consolidate its emergency dispatch services with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Expected to occur by Jan. 1 next year, the city will join all other Ozaukee County communities, except for Cedarburg, in transferring its services over to the Sheriff’s Office. Cedarburg, while having moved its overnight hours to the Sheriff’s Office, still maintains its first and second dispatch shifts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County Board to make decision on Moor Mud Baths settlement
WAUKESHA — The County Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this is the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. If approved, the settlement could bring an end to years of litigation related to the site.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down
MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls police pursuit; attempted theft under investigation
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in Menomonee Falls. It happened Sunday night, Sept. 25 around 9:30 p.m. According to police, a resident on Marshall Drive in the Town of Lisbon reported hearing a cutting noise and seeing sparks from a home under construction across the street.
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
CBS 58
Gas prices rise, ending historic 14-week price decline
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gas prices are on the rise again, ending a historic 14-week stretch of prices declining. Experts are citing refinery issues for the rise, and as tropical storm Ian nears, consumers should prepare to pump out more dollars for their gas. "I should be putting $20 in...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former YMCA training director opens Body Ignite in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - Self care has been in the spotlight ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Dawn Coleman, it has been a lifelong passion. Coleman owns and operates Body Ignite, which caters to a variety of client needs. Whether at her studio in Cedarburg, in home visits, or in virtual sessions, Coleman has been serving as a resource for many people in their physical and spiritual recoveries.
WISN
Swastika on sign at West Bend farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. — There's outrage in West Bend after a swastika was displayed at the city's farmers market this weekend. Now, the Downtown West Bend Association is considering banning political parties at future markets or enforcing strict signage rules. The head of the association declined to speak on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saukville asphalt plant incident; worker suffers serious injuries
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - A man was seriously hurt on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in what fire crews call an industrial accident at an asphalt plant in Saukville. The plant is located on Lakeland Road. The investigation found a 53-year-old man from Portage was transferring heated oil used in the production of...
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct in the W17000 block of County Line Road at 11:17 p.m. Sept. 10. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct in the N13000 block of Goldendale Road at 9:44 p.m. Sept....
livability.com
Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.
If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
