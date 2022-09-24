ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly dry weekend across Central Florida, high risk of rips currents at beaches

By Rusty McCranie, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJOor_0i8eKTVD00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be a beautiful day across Central Florida with mostly dry skies.

There is a roughly 10% chance of afternoon storms in our area.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Winds from the north and low humidity will keep conditions mostly dry throughout the weekend.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents across area beaches.

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. On Tuesday, Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane moving over western Cuba. The storm is forecast to head toward Florida, approaching the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Beaches#Rip Currents#Rips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

Hurricane Ian: Answering frequently asked questions

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 Meteorologist Cam Tran has answered some of your frequently asked questions:. We’ll start seeing the rain as early as tomorrow afternoon with some of the moisture and far outer bands from Ian. Ian is a fairly large storm so that’s why we’ll see those impacts as early as Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues to Strengthen

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. 10 PM Update PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The track of Ian continues to shift to the east. With every forecast shift east, the impacts across our area will be less. Most of the panhandle at this point will see less than […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Ian growing more powerful, but threat to KB lessens

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify today as it shifts course toward western Cuba, but the threat of a direct hit to South Florida has receded, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.  The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s predicted track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall now expected […]
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy