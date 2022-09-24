Mostly dry weekend across Central Florida, high risk of rips currents at beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be a beautiful day across Central Florida with mostly dry skies.

There is a roughly 10% chance of afternoon storms in our area.

Winds from the north and low humidity will keep conditions mostly dry throughout the weekend.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents across area beaches.