Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma
Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament
Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
2 MH junior high football teams to play at Douglas MacArthur
Two of Mountain Home’s junior high football teams will be in Jonesboro on Tuesday for a matchup with Douglas MacArthur. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the eighth grade contest.
MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday
A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
Monday rough night for area volleyball teams
In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Volleyball makes up much of the local Monday schedule, and Mountain Home’s three junior high teams will be on the road for an outing with West Memphis West. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. Elsewhere on the junior high level,...
MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday
Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney
Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
Pamela A. Carrillo, 55, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 55-year-old Pamela A. Carrillo of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Pamela Carrillo died Sept. 19 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Old Dominion wins 1st Sun Belt game over Arkansas State
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Hayden Wolff passed for 279 yards with two touchdowns and led a second-half rally as Old Dominion defeated Arkansas State 29-26 on Saturday for its first Sun Belt Conference victory. The Monarchs (2-2, 1-0) trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 early in the third quarter....
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday
The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 facing charges
A man is injured after falling out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said.
