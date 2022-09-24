ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma

Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament

Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday

A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder

The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Monday rough night for area volleyball teams

In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
COTTER, AR
KTLO

MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday

Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.

The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney

Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Old Dominion wins 1st Sun Belt game over Arkansas State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Hayden Wolff passed for 279 yards with two touchdowns and led a second-half rally as Old Dominion defeated Arkansas State 29-26 on Saturday for its first Sun Belt Conference victory. The Monarchs (2-2, 1-0) trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 early in the third quarter....
NORFOLK, VA
Kait 8

Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
CAVE CITY, AR
Kait 8

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro

A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday

The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

