Read full article on original website
Related
TRAFFIC ALERT: Segment of Loop 323 in Tyler to be closed due to construction
TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started the construction of the NNE section of Loop 323 in Tyler, already shutting down some lanes for maintenance. TXDOT says they want to make this as easy and as smooth as possible for everyone, saying they are going...
TX Man Accidently Kills a Pedestrian and Drives His Body To Work
What authorities are calling an accident, had one Longview man experience a terrifying end. One Longview man started his morning doing the same routine many other people do every workday. He entered his SUV without any trouble, pulled out of his driveway, and made his way to work. The drive...
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
KLTV
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday. Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him. At the time of the crash, the immediate area was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
KLTV
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
Man dies after head-on crash between 2 vehicles in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck took place on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 155 North about one mile north of Winona. A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south on SH 155, while a 2010 […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Fire Department repairs flag pole in preparation for prayer rally
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver the verdict. The plant will make pool plaster, stucco and roof tile and will employ seven people when phase one is finished in January.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed, Man Finds Body on Roof of SUV After Driving to Work
Vehicle accidents that involve pedestrians are bad enough, but this may be one of the worst cases that we've ever seen. According to KLTV, a pedestrian in Longview, TX was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle. This wasn't necessarily a hit-and-run accident because the driver of the vehicle claims that he didn't even realize he hit anyone as he continued on his commute to work.
KLTV
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
easttexasradio.com
Big Sandy Man Dies In Head On Collision
Over the weekend, a head-on collision killed 53-year-old Eric C. Eitel of Big Sandy on Hwy 155 just north of Winona. State Troopers say an SUV crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by Eitel. They transported the driver of the SUV to a hospital with serious injuries. Eitel was Hollytree Country Club’s general manager.
KLTV
PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back fires in Rusk County Monday
The truck caught fire just east of Longview. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside. Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
KLTV
Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice for Westwood Beach water system customers has been rescinded. Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective...
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Comments / 0