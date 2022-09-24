ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday. Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him. At the time of the crash, the immediate area was...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20

SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
CANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Towing
KLTV

WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
KPEL 96.5

Pedestrian Struck and Killed, Man Finds Body on Roof of SUV After Driving to Work

Vehicle accidents that involve pedestrians are bad enough, but this may be one of the worst cases that we've ever seen. According to KLTV, a pedestrian in Longview, TX was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle. This wasn't necessarily a hit-and-run accident because the driver of the vehicle claims that he didn't even realize he hit anyone as he continued on his commute to work.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged car thief may have found a winning scratch-off ticket in a truck, but his luck stopped there. According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2021, Smith County investigators tracked a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off found in one of four vehicles reported stolen from European Automotive Repair in Tyler. The ticket’s winnings were redeemed from a Lindale area 7-Eleven store where investigators say they observed, via surveillance footage, Taz Marshall Whittemore arriving in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Whittemore and another defendant also were allegedly observed in the Silverado at a Lindale Walmart store earlier that same day.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Big Sandy Man Dies In Head On Collision

Over the weekend, a head-on collision killed 53-year-old Eric C. Eitel of Big Sandy on Hwy 155 just north of Winona. State Troopers say an SUV crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by Eitel. They transported the driver of the SUV to a hospital with serious injuries. Eitel was Hollytree Country Club’s general manager.
BIG SANDY, TX
KLTV

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back fires in Rusk County Monday

The truck caught fire just east of Longview. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside. Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night. Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley. When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice rescinded for Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice for Westwood Beach water system customers has been rescinded. Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy