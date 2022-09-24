Read full article on original website
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma
Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
KTLO
MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday
A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
KTLO
Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament
Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
KTLO
MH tennis teams begin conference tourney Monday
Mountain Home High School has tennis and football scheduled for Monday. The postseason gets underway for the Mountain Home tennis teams in Russellville. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its run in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Mountain Home’s junior varsity football team will be across the state line for...
KTLO
MHJH volleyball teams sweep all 3 matches at West Memphis Wonder
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams swept all three matches at West Memphis Wonder Monday night. Mountain Home cruised to a 2-0 victory in the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-8 and 25-9. The Junior Lady Bombers are now 10-5 overall and 6-1 in conference play. Aspen...
KTLO
Monday rough night for area volleyball teams
In area volleyball from Monday night, Cotter lost both of their matches at Quitman. The Lady Warriors fell in the high school match by scores of 7-25, 15-25 and 8-25. In the junior high match, Quitman defeated Cotter 25-13 and 25-8. The Junior Lady Warriors are now 9-4. Salem lost...
KTLO
2 MH junior high football teams to play at Douglas MacArthur
Two of Mountain Home’s junior high football teams will be in Jonesboro on Tuesday for a matchup with Douglas MacArthur. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the eighth grade contest.
KTLO
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Volleyball makes up much of the local Monday schedule, and Mountain Home’s three junior high teams will be on the road for an outing with West Memphis West. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. Elsewhere on the junior high level,...
KTLO
J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
KTLO
MH junior high volleyball teams win Highland tourney
Mountain Home’s junior high varsity and junior varsity teams both won the Highland Junior High Tournament on Saturday. In the varsity division, the Junior Lady Bombers defeated Pocahontas in straight sets with scores of 25-24 and 25-22. Mountain Home improves to 9-5 on the season. On the junior varsity...
KTLO
Old Dominion wins 1st Sun Belt game over Arkansas State
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Hayden Wolff passed for 279 yards with two touchdowns and led a second-half rally as Old Dominion defeated Arkansas State 29-26 on Saturday for its first Sun Belt Conference victory. The Monarchs (2-2, 1-0) trailed 12-0 at halftime and 19-7 early in the third quarter....
Kait 8
Blessed Sacrament's Fall Festival featuring BBQ and family fun
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT. |. Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing...
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
KTLO
Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday
The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Catholic : Immaculate Heart of Mary will expand Parish Hall
Building a small addition to the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Magnolia can immediately start to make a big impact on ministries for children and young adults, pastor Father Mike Johns said. The parish in southwest Arkansas was chosen as the 2022-2023 partner for One Church,...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas fall festival sees best turnout yet
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Main Street in Northeast Arkansas was filled to the brim with festival-goers on Saturday. Monette’s Fall Festival always draws a crowd, but this year’s festival filled Main Street to the brim with hundreds of people enjoying festivities and anticipating bands taking the stage.
Kait 8
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
Kait 8
‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of bbq filled the air Friday night as pit masters fired up the smokers for the annual Jonesboro BBQ Festival... But something else filled the air, music. The music hit the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they stepped into downtown Jonesboro. “The music...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
KTLO
Pamela A. Carrillo, 55, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 55-year-old Pamela A. Carrillo of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Pamela Carrillo died Sept. 19 in Tijuana, Mexico.
