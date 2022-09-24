ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center celebrates 10 years

By David Crowder, dcrowder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center director Ben Winkelman (from left), environmental educator Sarah Grimes, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful program coordinator Hannah Bagley, and biologist Jason Hosford celebrate the E.C.O. Center’s 10th anniversary. David Crowder

The Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday.

Area residents were able to stop by to visit with staff, get a piece of cake, and experience close encounters with some of the snakes and alligators at the center.

Over the last decade, the E.C.O Center has grown from serving only 600 individuals in a year to serving over 10,000 students, adults, and visitors annually.

Director Ben Winkelman told those gathered for the celebration that as the center continues to grow, they will continue to offer outreach programs such as “Snake Night,” which drew more than 300 attendees in one evening.

The center features over 30 live animal exhibits plus informational displays and there is a renovation project planned.

“We hope to begin construction sometime in early spring,” Winkelman said. “It will help us serve our citizens and, once again, evolve into a regional wildlife education center.”

Students from as far as Whitfield County to the north, Alabama to the west, Bartow County to the east and the south side of Atlanta to the south have taken field trips to the center.

“It’s priceless,” said environmental educator Sarah Grimes. “We give kids, who may not otherwise have the opportunity, a hands-on experience that they are not able to enjoy in the classroom.”

The building that the E.C.O. Center is housed in is located in Ridge Ferry Park.

It is the original freshwater pumping station that opened for the City of Rome in 1893. It pumped water from the Oostanaula River to the filtration complex atop Jackson Hill.

The original pumping equipment, still visible from inside the E.C.O. Center, was renovated as part of the 2006 special purpose, local option sales tax package.

There is also a Wetlands Demonstration Area near the center that visitors can stroll through and enjoy.

It is used to educate students on the importance and value of protecting these types of areas.

The Ridge and Valley Garden in front of the center features the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.

