3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street. Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a traffic crash over the weekend. The post Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the teenager who had been reported missing since Sunday has been located. The teen, who had last been seen at his Mazyck Road home, was found safe Monday night, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Police did not provide further details.
live5news.com
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
CPD: Man arrested for stealing car from victim met through Facebook Marketplace
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Johns Island man was arrested by police after he’s accused of carjacking a man he met through Facebook Marketplace. Charleston Police responded to Carolina Bay Drive and Savannah Highway around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a vehicle catching on fire after crashing into a tree line. Police were told […]
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
abcnews4.com
15-year-old hit by school bus recalls instinct to save fellow classmate taking over
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 15-year-old Armando Gutierrez, waiting at the bus stop should have been just another day. Instead, last Tuesday morning he ended up risking his life. A bus with eight elementary students on board was heading towards his stop in front of the Neighbor Store...
live5news.com
Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup around 10 p.m. Friday. The crash caused the Dodge Caravan to […]
live5news.com
Woman reported missing since Saturday found safe, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 51-year-old woman reported missing Monday by her family has been located. The woman had last been seen by family members on Saturday but they told investigators they had not been heard from since then. She was believed to be without a vehicle...
CARTA passengers share concerns with bus system
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) passengers are sharing some concerns about operations within the bus system. “Well, the busses are never really on time, the drivers drive erratically. I’ve been thrown out of the seat twice,” explained Joshua Blanton. Blanton and his wife rely on CARTA every day. They drive […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
Road reopens after Summerville gas leak repaired
A Dominion Energy spokesman told News 2 that the gas leak was secured around 2:45 p.m. — SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A gas leak is impacting some traffic in Summerville on Monday afternoon. The Summerville Police Department said North Main Street is shut down between West 5th North Street and West 6th South Street. Dominion […]
