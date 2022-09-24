ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.  According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.  Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.  Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Accidents
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the teenager who had been reported missing since Sunday has been located. The teen, who had last been seen at his Mazyck Road home, was found safe Monday night, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Police did not provide further details.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 injured following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Georgetown County.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup around 10 p.m. Friday.  The crash caused the Dodge Caravan to […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman reported missing since Saturday found safe, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 51-year-old woman reported missing Monday by her family has been located. The woman had last been seen by family members on Saturday but they told investigators they had not been heard from since then. She was believed to be without a vehicle...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA passengers share concerns with bus system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) passengers are sharing some concerns about operations within the bus system. “Well, the busses are never really on time, the drivers drive erratically. I’ve been thrown out of the seat twice,” explained Joshua Blanton. Blanton and his wife rely on CARTA every day. They drive […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Road reopens after Summerville gas leak repaired

A Dominion Energy spokesman told News 2 that the gas leak was secured around 2:45 p.m. — SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A gas leak is impacting some traffic in Summerville on Monday afternoon. The Summerville Police Department said North Main Street is shut down between West 5th North Street and West 6th South Street. Dominion […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

