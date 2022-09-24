ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28

Jackson Blackmon — eight carries, 91 yards Stone Chism — 16 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown Victor Garcia — two carries, seven yards, one touchdown Nick Jett — one carry, four yards Reece Villines — three carries, (18) yards. Passing. Reece Villines — 17-28, 219...
WEATHERFORD, OK
Weatherford finishes 2-2 at conference tournament

TUTTLE — Weatherford’s volleyball team finished the conference tournament this past weekend with a 2-2 record overall. The Lady Eagled faced Elgin and Chickasha Friday in pool play, dropping a match 2-0 to Elgin and beating Chickasha 2-0. Saturday, Weatherford beat Clinton 2-1 in the silver bracket semifinal, then lost to Blanchard, 2-0, in the final.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022

Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game

CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
CHICKASHA, OK
Weatherford, OK
City
Weatherford, OK
SWOSU gains rivalry victory against NWOSU

On a Friday night which featured SWOSU volleyball feeding off the lively crowd, the Bulldogs picked up a 3-1 rivalry victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The loss is the Rangers’ first in GAC play, while the Bulldogs remain unbeaten at home. The win moves SWOSU to 3-2 in league...
WEATHERFORD, OK

