ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Royal Caribbean Ship Has a Special Feature Passengers Will Love

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has drawn out the introduction of its newest massive cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will be the first of its class meaning that the cruise line isn't beholden to including any feature found on any of its previous ships.

When the cruise line builds Utopia of the Seas, for example, which will be in an Oasis-class ship, that comes with some expectations. The cruise line can tweak the formula -- as it did on Wonder of the Seas by adding the new Mason Jar restaurant/bar -- but it can't say omit Central Park or the Boardwalk.

A new class, however, lets the cruise line reimagine every factor of the ship without being tied to any past ideas. That means that Icon of the Seas can bring both new ideas to the table and use some of the cruise line's greatest hits. It's an opportunity to both give the people what they want and give them features they did not know they wanted.

Royal Caribbean has shared very few details about Icon of the Seas but has now released two videos about its progress. The cruise line will also host a media event in Miami in late October where it will offer virtual tours and share a lot more details about the new ship (which it has said will take the crown as the biggest cruise ship in the world) when it sets sail.

The latest video in the "Making an Icon" series also suggested that Royal Caribbean will be borrowing a popular idea from its sister cruise line, Celebrity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJzp5_0i8eINNf00
Image source: Celebrity Edge/Youtube

Icon May Have Indoor/Outdoor Balconies

Celebrity's Edge-class ships have indoor/outdoor "infinite" balconies that essentially make your cabin bigger while also giving you access to fresh air and the outside.

"With an infinite veranda, there is no permanent wall between the cabin and the balcony. Instead, the balcony area is enclosed on its outer edges with glass windows; the one facing the sea can roll down just like a car window at the touch of a button," wrote Matt Hochberg of the Royal Caribbean blog, which is not affiliated with the cruise line.

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

Royal Caribbean has not confirmed that these balconies will be on Icon of the Seas, but they make an appearance in the latest video.

"Accordion-fold doors can be closed to separate the open-to-the-air “veranda” from the cabin interior," Hochberg wrote. "When not in use, roll up the windows, open the doors, and you have a roomier cabin with a sunny seating area at one end."

Icon Will Also Borrow From Oasis-Class Ships

Icon appears, at least based on the video to include a Central Park area. That's a controversial decision because while many passengers love the outdoor area, having an open area means that part of the ship needs to be open to the sky and that has an impact on at least parts of the pool deck.

Central Park on Oasis-class ships mixes an actual park with trees and flowers with a selection of restaurants and bars. There are balconies that overlook the space which often hosts musical performances at night.

In addition, Icon has what Royal Caribbean has called the "Pearl." That's a large spherical object that will be part of the ship. Its purpose remains unclear and the cruise line has not shared any details. The new video gives more looks at its exterior and what appears to be interior panels.

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

had a week on celebrity with one of these infinite balconies. I'm a water baby and love sitting on an open balcony. I will not be sailing in a cabin of this type again. but I'm sure many will think it's kool.

Reply
2
Related
TheStreet

Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate

Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

3 Things to Know Before Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise

No other type of vacation prepares you for a cruise and every cruise line has slightly different policies as to what's included, what costs extra, and in comes cases, what's even offered. A cruise on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) namesake cruise line offers a sort of all-inclusive experience but few...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Cruise Ship#Ships#Cruise Line#Mason Jar#Boardwalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy