K.C. Collins (Lost Girl) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. Collins will play Special Agent Tyler Jefferson, a high-flier at the FBI who has quickly risen up the ranks at the bureau through his hard work, tenacity and sheer brilliance. Now leading the task force on a high-profile drug case, Tyler finds himself hounded by Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson), who is determined to get back on the case. What starts as a great rivalry between Tyler and Garrett turns into a true partnership as they strive towards the same goal — to take down one of the biggest drug kingpins in Vegas.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO