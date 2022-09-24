ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.03 - Star Crossed - Press Release

Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a forbidden relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Meanwhile, Simone’s love life is heating up; Laura comes face-to-face with her past, and Carter tries to reconnect with his wife.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release

“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Neighborhood - Episode 5.03 - Welcome To The Ballgame - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Welcome to the Ballgame” – When Malcolm treats Calvin, Dave, Gemma and Grover to VIP tickets to a Dodgers game, the outing isn’t quite a home run. Also, Marty’s movie night with fiancée Necie goes sideways when Tina decides to join, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Aya Cash
Seann William Scott
Jaime Pressly
The Independent

Anthony Bourdain’s heated final texts with Asia Argento surface: ‘You were reckless with my heart’

Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in...
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Fire Country - Episode 1.02 - The Fresh Prince of Edgewater - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” – After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.03 - Succession - Press Release

“Succession” – After a heist in the Diamond District leaves three dead, the team’s search for the fugitives reveals a dangerous connection to Kristin’s undercover past in Miami, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Yellowjackets - Season 2 - Nuha Jes Izman To Guest

Yellowjackets has added Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman for a recurring guest star role. She will join the second season of the Showtime drama series. Izman will play Crystal, a member of the JV squad and a hard-core theater enthusiast who makes the dubious decision to bond with Misty. Further details aren’t yet known but the role is thought to be significant to the plot.
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu

Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
Chicago Med - How Do You Begin to Count the Losses - Review

In true Dick Wolf style, all of our One Chicago Shows returned with a bang, and Chicago Med led the pack Wednesday night with an exciting return, featuring many twists and turns that we did not see coming, including some unexpected departures and returns. Needless to say, Chi-hards were surely on the edge of their seats during this episode.
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - K.C. Collins Joins Cast

K.C. Collins (Lost Girl) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Oliver Hudson on the upcoming second season of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. Collins will play Special Agent Tyler Jefferson, a high-flier at the FBI who has quickly risen up the ranks at the bureau through his hard work, tenacity and sheer brilliance. Now leading the task force on a high-profile drug case, Tyler finds himself hounded by Special Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson), who is determined to get back on the case. What starts as a great rivalry between Tyler and Garrett turns into a true partnership as they strive towards the same goal — to take down one of the biggest drug kingpins in Vegas.
The Simpsons - Season 34 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 34 of The Simpsons has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Grendel - Cancelled by Netflix - Being Shopped

Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali is set to star in the titular role. The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.
MOVIES: Smile - Final Trailer

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.03 - Story of a Gun - Press Release

“Story of a Gun” – The CSI team investigates after a group of teens discover a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Reasonable Doubt - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Reasonable Doubt has started airing on Hulu. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
