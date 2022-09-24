Read full article on original website
Related
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Braves fans relieved Ronald Acuña is finally safe after Don Mattingly news
Now that Don Mattingly has been fired as Marlins manager, perhaps Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña can finally rest easy. Acuña was frequently a target of the Marlins during Mattingly’s tenure, even to the point of nearly coming to blows. Acuña coming off the injured list? It...
Lowly teams clash as Pirates, Reds meet for final time of season
The Pittsburgh Pirates have the visiting Cincinnati Reds somewhat on the ropes going into the final meeting of a three-game
Josh Jung Powers Up Rangers Victory
The rookie's career night include three hits, 5 RBI and two runs scored as he drove in every Texas run on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 New York Mets trade deadline acquisition worth bringing back
The New York Mets made four trades during the trade deadline. The four players the Mets acquired were Tyler Naquin, Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, and Mychal Givens. Givens got off to a rough start but has now settled in. Naquin and Vogelbach started off red hot when they came to the Mets, but have also cooled off, although Vogelbach has gotten some of his mojo back in the last few games. Darin Ruf never really got it going with the Mets as his trade really looks like the only loss the Mets took during the trade deadline. With all that being said, if there was one trade acquisition worth being brought back for next year it would have to be Vogelbach and here’s why.
Braves chances of World Series repeat look better with each Ronald Acuña Jr. swing
The Atlanta Braves have been among the World Series favorites much of the season as they look to repeat and now Ronald Acuña Jr. is making it more likely. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year for the franchise’s first ring since 1995, but they did so without the brightest of their young stars, Ronald Acuña Jr., in the lineup after his season was ended prematurely due to a knee injury.
MLB・
Braves on the verge of completing unique MLB history
If you think bunting is still awesome, good look telling that to the 2022 Atlanta Braves. From the same MLB franchise that brought us Chicks Dig The Long Ball, the Atlanta Braves present to you Bunting Is For The Losers. There was a time when giving up an out to...
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0