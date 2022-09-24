The New York Mets made four trades during the trade deadline. The four players the Mets acquired were Tyler Naquin, Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, and Mychal Givens. Givens got off to a rough start but has now settled in. Naquin and Vogelbach started off red hot when they came to the Mets, but have also cooled off, although Vogelbach has gotten some of his mojo back in the last few games. Darin Ruf never really got it going with the Mets as his trade really looks like the only loss the Mets took during the trade deadline. With all that being said, if there was one trade acquisition worth being brought back for next year it would have to be Vogelbach and here’s why.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO