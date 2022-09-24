Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdnonline.com
Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
wdnonline.com
SWOSU gains rivalry victory against NWOSU
On a Friday night which featured SWOSU volleyball feeding off the lively crowd, the Bulldogs picked up a 3-1 rivalry victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The loss is the Rangers’ first in GAC play, while the Bulldogs remain unbeaten at home. The win moves SWOSU to 3-2 in league...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford finishes 2-2 at conference tournament
TUTTLE — Weatherford’s volleyball team finished the conference tournament this past weekend with a 2-2 record overall. The Lady Eagled faced Elgin and Chickasha Friday in pool play, dropping a match 2-0 to Elgin and beating Chickasha 2-0. Saturday, Weatherford beat Clinton 2-1 in the silver bracket semifinal, then lost to Blanchard, 2-0, in the final.
wdnonline.com
Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game
CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdnonline.com
Weatherford battles 5A, 6A teams at festival, finishes 1-3
Weatherford’s softball team competed in the Chickasha festival and faced two 5A and two 6A teams, finishing with a 1-3 record overall against teams with a combined, 69-47. The Lady Eagles were competitive in every game and throughout the festival. Weatherford won the opener against Carl Albert, 8-5, before...
wdnonline.com
K-State pulls upset against OU, 41-34
NORMAN — With a 41-34 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday night, Kansas State continued its decade-long role as the Sooners’ Big 12 Conference nemesis in Norman. Oklahoma, now 0-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall, has won eight of its last 10 conference openers and 12 of its last 15. All three conferenceopening defeats the past 15 years have come against the Wildcats in Norman, 2012, 2020 and 2022.
wdnonline.com
This Oklahoma fan won’t miss playing Oklahoma State
OK, I’m going to begin this column by saying the history of football in this state at the NCAA Division I level includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and many of the games between those three schools have been exciting, intense and nailbiting. With all that said, we are...
Comments / 0