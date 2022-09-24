NORMAN — With a 41-34 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday night, Kansas State continued its decade-long role as the Sooners’ Big 12 Conference nemesis in Norman. Oklahoma, now 0-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall, has won eight of its last 10 conference openers and 12 of its last 15. All three conferenceopening defeats the past 15 years have come against the Wildcats in Norman, 2012, 2020 and 2022.

NORMAN, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO