Park City, UT

Park Record

Miners honor seniors, who set bar for program

The seniors on Park City’s girls soccer team had their night under the lights at Dozier Field on Monday. The stands were packed, the seniors had their pregame ceremony and they had a big game to play against East. The game didn’t go their way – the Miners lost 2-0 after two East goals in the second half – but a night like Monday’s and a season like this one has meant a lot for Park City’s seniors.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Parkites from the past live again during the Glenwood Cemetery tours

The dead will rise again to tell their stories on Oct. 1. The Park City Museum’s annual Glenwood Cemetery tours will feature volunteers and actors dressed in period costumes standing at gravesites to talk about and sometimes act out the lives of those buried underneath. There will be two...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Idaho man arrested on multiple charges in I-80 traffic stop

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 41-year-old Idaho man suspected to be in the United States illegally on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sept. 21. A deputy stopped a vehicle with no front bumper traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle after answering several questions from deputies.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Oklahoma man killed in an off-road motorcycle accident

A 62-year-old Oklahoma man died from injuries sustained in an off-road motorcycle accident in the Uinta Mountains. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, including Summit County Search and Rescue, as well as park rangers, responded to a Garmin SOS signal on Shingle Creek Trail on Saturday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were en route, a citizen called to report they found an unconscious person on the trail. The caller advised CPR was in progress.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Summit County Council adopts moderate-income housing plan

Summit County officials may spend the next year readying a state-mandated plan intended to boost the community’s affordable housing supply, but the controversial law could also allow for high-density developments in Kimball Junction. The Summit County Council on Monday adopted a moderate-income housing plan for the Snyderville Basin and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

