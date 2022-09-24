The seniors on Park City’s girls soccer team had their night under the lights at Dozier Field on Monday. The stands were packed, the seniors had their pregame ceremony and they had a big game to play against East. The game didn’t go their way – the Miners lost 2-0 after two East goals in the second half – but a night like Monday’s and a season like this one has meant a lot for Park City’s seniors.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO