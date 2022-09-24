Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
SWOSU gains rivalry victory against NWOSU
On a Friday night which featured SWOSU volleyball feeding off the lively crowd, the Bulldogs picked up a 3-1 rivalry victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The loss is the Rangers’ first in GAC play, while the Bulldogs remain unbeaten at home. The win moves SWOSU to 3-2 in league...
wdnonline.com
Rivalry game headlines Homecoming 2022
Homecoming 2022 will feature a western Oklahoma rival Friday night at Weatherford High School, as the Eagles host Woodward. The two schools, have met every year since 2004, with Weatherford holding a 14-4 series lead in those games and a 19-9 series lead overall. The games since 2004 have been both district and non-district games.
wdnonline.com
Coach sees improvements with team in Friday night’s game
CHCKASHA — Sometimes the greatest success on the football field isn’t shown on the scoreboard. In Friday night’s game at Chickasha, yes, Weatherford lost 42-28. However, the team showed improvement in the running game and coaches were encouraging players after the game to continue to work hard because they were closer this night than previous nights.
wdnonline.com
Chickasha 42, Weatherford 28
Jackson Blackmon — eight carries, 91 yards Stone Chism — 16 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown Victor Garcia — two carries, seven yards, one touchdown Nick Jett — one carry, four yards Reece Villines — three carries, (18) yards. Passing. Reece Villines — 17-28, 219...
Comments / 0