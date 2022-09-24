Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jeff Garlin Left The Goldbergs, And How The Show Handled His Departure
Here is everything you need to know about Jeff Garlin's departure from The Goldbergs and how the show will continue without him.
Nancy Cartwright Goes Through the Drive-Thru as Bart Simpson
Nancy Cartwright is a major name in voice acting, and although she's played many iconic characters, she is best known for bringing Bart Simpson to life in The Simpsons. Most recently, Cartwright took her talent to the drive-thru and ordered Starbucks using Bart's voice. She shared the experience and the...
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit
DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
tvinsider.com
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
TVLine Items: Big Brother Renewed at CBS, The Boys Blooper Reel and More
The Big Brother house will open back up next summer: CBS has renewed the reality competition series for Season 25, it was announced during Sunday’s live finale. (To find out who won Season 24, click here for a full recap.) Host Julie Chen also shared the renewal news, along with casting call info, on Twitter: We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022 Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Minnie Driver will narrate Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff, which is set...
TV Fanatic
Family Guy Executives Give Us Exclusive Scoop On The New Season
As Family Guy ramps up for its 21st Season, the cast and crew are rightfully getting excited about the premiere. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who has worked on the show for a while, share their behind-the-scenes look at the new Season. They both serve as executive producers and showrunners...
How to Stream NBC Episodes Next Day on Peacock (Not Hulu) — The Voice, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap and More
The new TV season brought with it a new way to stream new episodes of NBC shows the next day — now on Peacock, and not the usual Hulu. On September 19, Peacock replaced Hulu as the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. (Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as part of different, separate deals.) How to Watch New NBC Episodes on Peacock Streaming The next-day streaming of new NBC episodes is...
spoilertv.com
Under the Bridge - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder.
spoilertv.com
Yellowjackets - Season 2 - Nuha Jes Izman To Guest
Yellowjackets has added Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman for a recurring guest star role. She will join the second season of the Showtime drama series. Izman will play Crystal, a member of the JV squad and a hard-core theater enthusiast who makes the dubious decision to bond with Misty. Further details aren’t yet known but the role is thought to be significant to the plot.
Classic TV in 1971: A Monumental World of Changes
The year 1971 presented a significant measure and mix of change and popular programming in American television. * Though The Doris Day Show would frequently change its format during its five-year run on CBS (from 1968 to 1974), in 1971, this popular sitcom dropped all of its previous season's players, including Rose Marie and McLean Stevenson (who would go on to star in M*A*S*H, which he subsequently would exit after only two years). In their place: John Dehner and Jackie Joseph.
spoilertv.com
Grendel - Cancelled by Netflix - Being Shopped
Netflix will not be going forward with Grendel, a series based on the masked vigilante from Matt Wagner’s popular, award-winning Dark Horse comic book series, which had an eight-episode order. Abubakr Ali is set to star in the titular role. The producers now have the option to shop the series elsewhere.
Comments / 0