In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO