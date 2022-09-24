Read full article on original website
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory
The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
St. Francisville's Fry places third in national art competition; two from Ascension receive awards
Winner of the national juried River Road Show, sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, and shown at the Louisiana Archives, 3851 Essen Road, Baton Rouge, have been announced. Cheri Fry, of St. Francisville, placed third and received $600 for her watercolor “New Orleans Sidewalk.”. Cheryl Caro, of Geismer,...
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
Human Condition: Mystery solved; The trumpeter in the photo is New Orleans' Gregg Stafford
In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
3 Ascension Parish teachers win TangerKids grants
Area teachers recently received grants as part of the TangerKids Grants program. As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Gonzales presented grants to Elise Tureau Frederic at Lakeside Primary for Decode That; Heaven McNamara at Galvez Primary for Steamroller; and Jessica LeBlanc at Sugar Mill Primary for Bringing Students Back Together: Collaboration in the Classroom.
Around Tangipahoa: Fall plant sale and more planned
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. This family friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants, including fall-themed bedding...
Trips to daiquiri shop, sno-ball stand land teacher accused of molestation back in jail
An art teacher in St. James Parish who is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with one of her students has been ordered back in jail after she was found to have gone to a daiquiri shop, a sno-ball stand and other spots in Donaldsonville that violated the terms of her home incarceration.
Recycling center coming to Donaldsonville thanks to Healthy Communities Grant
West bank residents' recycling options will increase thanks to a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Keep Ascension Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the 2022-23 Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s organization dealing with anti-litter and community improvement. Ascension received the $8,000 award for...
St. Helena imposes moratorium on carbon capture injection wells; Livingston debates issue
St. Helena’s police jury passed a year-long moratorium Tuesday night on construction of injection wells used in carbon capture, the latest move among southeast Louisiana parishes echoing growing concern about the technology. Carbon capture and storage is a process that takes the carbon from an industrial site and injects...
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
Labor unions protest contractor for continuing alleged "wage theft", despite Department of Labor fine
A group of unions and community organizations are claiming Baton Rouge-based Lanehart Commercial Painting is continuing the same practices at a school renovation project in New Orleans that led the company to pay back wages as part of a settlement with the Department of Labor. Lanehart last month agreed to...
Nungesser on his office's efforts to remove litter: 'Hopefully one day we won’t have to spend millions to pick up trash'
During his tenure as president of Plaquemines Parish, Billy Nungesser had staff install 20 trash cans along La. 23 at such an angle that people could easily throw out their trash. Turned out 90% of the garbage went into the cans, he recalled. Now as the 54th lieutenant governor in...
Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
