New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

3 Ascension Parish teachers win TangerKids grants

Area teachers recently received grants as part of the TangerKids Grants program. As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Gonzales presented grants to Elise Tureau Frederic at Lakeside Primary for Decode That; Heaven McNamara at Galvez Primary for Steamroller; and Jessica LeBlanc at Sugar Mill Primary for Bringing Students Back Together: Collaboration in the Classroom.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Tangipahoa: Fall plant sale and more planned

The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. This family friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants, including fall-themed bedding...
theadvocate.com

Recycling center coming to Donaldsonville thanks to Healthy Communities Grant

West bank residents' recycling options will increase thanks to a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Keep Ascension Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the 2022-23 Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s organization dealing with anti-litter and community improvement. Ascension received the $8,000 award for...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
HAMMOND, LA

