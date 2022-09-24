Read full article on original website
First some frost for some, then a methodical warming trend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Frost Advisories are getting ever so close to us. Tuesday morning one was in place north and west of us. I have a feeling an advisory will be issued in or near our area over the course of the next few nights. Some of us could experience lows in the upper 20s! We'll have clear skies and fairly quiet winds. So bear this mind with your tender plants and vegetation. Highs in the middle of the week will only be in the 50s and 60s.
It is officially autumn and the Fall Street Festival aims to celebrate the occasion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures continue to trend cooler than they were two weeks ago, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate the coziness of autumn in Wisconsin. The Fall Street Festival in Port Washington is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m....
'Valley Week' continues in Milwaukee with Menomonee River sunset kayak tour
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Valley Week in Milwaukee. It showcases all the urban nature and outdoor recreation the Menomonee River Valley has to offer. Monday's event was a sunset kayak tour of the river, complete with a history lesson on the valley area. After dark, participants paddled with the...
Sunday's storms topple trees in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gusty winds, leaves on a tree, and a moist ground. These are three ingredients to do the trick to bring trees down across Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Indiana Avenue was one street hit hard by Sunday’s storms. A large tree nearly missed Mike Metcalf by mere inches. It tore up the sidewalk too and caused a minor gas leak. Metcalf says he clearly remembers everything playing out in real time.
Milwaukee's Pabst Mansion offering festive tours to commemorate the Halloween and Christmas seasons
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures in-and-around Milwaukee continue to quickly cool down, now is a timely reminder that there is plenty to do inside at the Pabst Mansion, especially for those in a festive spirit. Mame McCully, Pabst Mansion's Executive Director joined us Tuesday, Sept 27 to discuss...
One event aims to offer an 'unlocked' peek at Waukesha, another tours food and drink favorites
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One upcoming event plans to serve as an all-access pass to some of the most important buildings in the city, unlocking the secrets of Wisconsin's city of Waukesha. Another event will offer a more-traditional look at the Waukesha's food and drink offerings. Waukesha Unlocked is taking...
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Brutus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brutus was announce on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old currently living at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Learn more about how you can help WHS, and even how you can make Brutus a part of your...
Houses damaged from severe storms Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We saw some severe weather earlier today. The storms downed trees and power lines. The rain and stormy weather all across the city. I'm on Indiana and Holt in Bay View. Check out this tree that is tipped over. You can see it is completely blocking...
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night
After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down
MILWAUKEE - A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power. Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted...
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
Italian restaurant coming to 'The Trade' hotel in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Work is progressing on a new luxury hotel and restaurant in the Deer District -- it's called The Trade Milwaukee. We've learned the name of the new restaurant is Il Cervo, Italian for "the deer." It will feature classic and traditional interpretations of Italian cuisine. It's...
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/30/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Jackson Elementary School in Sheboygan Brat Fry is tonight (Friday) from 4-7. It’s also their first ever craft fair. Up to 22 vendors along with food and raffles. https://wxerfm.com/events/338810/
Generac prepares to offer relief to Floridians ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the U.S. coast, crews in Wauwatosa prepared to help those who will undoubtedly be affected by the power of the storm. Generac, an energy technology company specializing in backup power solutions, is starting their trip to Florida. The company...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
Nonprofit plans to renovate historic Milwaukee theater into a music hub
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.
Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
