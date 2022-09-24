ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Supreme Court hears arguments in school bullying case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a county school board did enough to keep its qualified immunity in place in an alleged repetitive bullying case. Attorney Russell Williams, of the Southern West Virginia law firm New, Taylor & Associates, argued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WVNews

Duane Ruggier II

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whe…
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation

A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNews

Transgender teacher, Maryland school district settle lawsuit

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A transgender teacher who said she was harassed by students, parents and colleagues has settled a lawsuit with a Maryland school district with an agreement that includes policy changes and training. Attorneys for Jennifer Eller said the settlement reached Monday with the Prince George’s...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy