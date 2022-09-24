Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia's Manchin asks to remove permitting bill from Continuing Resolution
WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday asked that permitting reform language to be removed from a Continuing Resolution in order to avert a potential government shutdown. Manchin requested Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., remove the measure from the resolution ahead of a cloture motion...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
WVNews
West Virginia Supreme Court hears arguments in school bullying case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a county school board did enough to keep its qualified immunity in place in an alleged repetitive bullying case. Attorney Russell Williams, of the Southern West Virginia law firm New, Taylor & Associates, argued...
WVNews
WVNews
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
WVNews
National drug awareness speaker Ray Lozano continues tour of Harrison County (West Virginia) schools
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Elks Lodge 2857 welcomed Elks National Drug Awareness Speaker Ray Lozano on a tour of Harrison County’s middle and high schools this week. Lozano toured the country speaking about the dangers of substance abuse and addiction. He focused his presentations this...
WVNews
Transgender teacher, Maryland school district settle lawsuit
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A transgender teacher who said she was harassed by students, parents and colleagues has settled a lawsuit with a Maryland school district with an agreement that includes policy changes and training. Attorneys for Jennifer Eller said the settlement reached Monday with the Prince George’s...
