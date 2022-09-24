ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Smith Was ‘Legit Starstruck and ‘Cried’ After Meeting OG ‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns

By Gina Ragusa
 3 days ago

Director Kevin Smith admitted that he cried after a chance meeting with original Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns. Burns, who hosted the groundbreaking Nickelodeon series from 1996 until 2002, became somewhat of an icon for his viewers and their parents.

Kevin Smith became a ‘babbling fanboy’ when he met Steve Burns

Smith was one of those parents and posted about the encounter on Instagram. “I met [Steve Burns] at @fanxsaltlake and was legit starstruck!” Smith wrote along with a photo. “When @harleyquinnsmith was a kid, #bluesclues was constantly on in our house – so Steve was like a part of our family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9jsy_0i8eGYLM00
Kevin Smith and Steve Burns |Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

He added, “Seeing him today in the flesh turned me into a babbling fanboy. And after he left, I cried. In a day when I met lots of fans who got emotional upon meeting me, I got to find out how it feels to be moved by a creator whose work is so tied into my life. Just wish I’d had my ‘handy dandy notebook’ for an autograph!”

Other celebrity dads also got emotional upon meeting Steve Burns from ‘Blue’s Clues’

Smith isn’t the only parent or Blue’s Clues fan to become a little emotional upon meeting Burns. Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert had a moment when Burns dropped by The Late Show . “Although I was aware of the show because of my kids, those kids are all grown up and moved away now,” Colbert said during the 2021 show (via Hollywood Reporter ). “So, obviously, I have no emotional investment in Steve.”

Then Colbert was speechless as Burns emerged on set for a hug. Colbert asked Burns what brought him to the show. Burns replied, “I just came by, I wanted to see if you were OK,” he said. “I mean, you — you seem kind of upset, and I just wanted to know if maybe wanted a hug. I mean, that’s what friends do, right?”

“I mean if you need one or whatever,” Colbert joked. They hugged and Burns said, “Wow, great job, Stephen, let’s go tell Blue!”

Why did Steve Burns leave ‘Blue’s Clues’?

When Burns stepped away from the show , he told viewers his “character” was heading off to college. And younger brother “Joe” played by Donovan Patton would take over. Burns essentially then disappeared, leaving fans to speculate that he had possibly died, hence his Instagram handle, Steve Burns Alive.

Burns revealed in a 2006 interview with Nick Jr. that his receding hairline was one big reason why he left the show. “I knew I wasn’t going to be doing children’s television all my life, mostly because I refused to lose my hair on a kid’s TV show,” he said. He was close to turning 30 years old and also wanted to pursue other projects .

He made a video in 2021 when Blue’s Clues turned 25 to address his “abrupt” departure. “I just kinda got up and went to college,” he said in the video. Burns reflected on his “college” experience and how his viewers are also college grads now. Joking, “I mean, we started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs and families.” He also thanked his audience for their help, which is still helping him today.

Comments / 0

