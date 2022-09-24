ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

No more drama: Elect Allen Zeman to Broward County School Board

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Broward County School Board has lurched from one crisis to another for too long. Learning, the No. 1 priority, is often clouded by controversy outside class at the expense of kids and their parents, whose tax dollars pay for the sixth-largest school system in the U.S.

So much has happened. Going back more than a decade, a board member and a former board member went to prison for misdeeds. Voters approved an $800 million school construction program, but long-overdue repairs are fraught with delays and cost overruns. The tragedy in Parkland led to a statewide grand jury and the indictment of a former superintendent. Its long-awaited report harshly criticized slow renovations and safety improvements.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last month suspended four board members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.” Frustration is understandable, but the suspensions were an overreach, a power play by a Republican governor with a stated partisan agenda to take over school boards, which he could never accomplish at the ballot box in heavily Democratic Broward.

One suspended board member, Donna Pilger Korn, was elected three times and seeks another four-year term on Nov. 8, and here is where the forgiving tendencies of Broward voters must come to an end.

A clean break

The Sun Sentinel recommends Korn’s opponent, Allen Zeman, who comes from a family of educators, holds a doctorate in economics, had a high-level civilian career in the Navy and is focused on student performance. Zeman, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, is studious and well-prepared and represents a clean break with the status quo. “Enough is enough,” his campaign slogan, aptly sums up the community’s mounting frustration.

Zeman asks why Broward has been a B-rated school district for a decade when Palm Beach and Miami-Dade are A-rated. The county deserves an A-rated district, and getting there will be one of his main goals. He wants summer school to have a much greater academic emphasis.

Korn disputes the grand jury report as one-sided, malicious and politically motivated. Her prolonged and expensive effort to block its release is another major concern. The safeguarding of her constitutional right to due process has been costly for taxpayers, with $45,391 in fees through July. The new DeSantis-dominated board voted to stop paying any of her legal bills after the report’s release on Aug. 26.

The big question hovering over the countywide District 8 race is this: If Korn is re-elected in November, will DeSantis suspend her again, or will he respect the will of the voters?

Korn is adamant that DeSantis would not suspend her a second time, because of statements he made three years ago when former Sheriff Scott Israel ran for his old job after being suspended. Israel lost the election, so the issue was never resolved definitively.

Too great a risk

Zeman says the risk with Korn is too great, and we agree. Whether DeSantis wins re-election or not, he’s certain to lose Broward by a wide margin, so why would he care about county voters’ preferences? The temptation for DeSantis to put a right-wing zealot on this School Board is too great, especially after he showed his partisanship by replacing the four Democratic School Board members he removed with Republicans.

This is a countywide nonpartisan race, so the winning candidate must get a majority of votes. Korn and Zeman were the top two finishers in a four-person primary contest. Korn got 30.6% and Zeman 29.9%, and they are separated by 1,606 votes.

We recommended Zeman in the primary in part because he sees a need for higher ethical standards for board members.

Citing ethics issues surrounding Korn and her vacation stays at a board vendor’s home, which she said she paid for, Zeman vowed to go above and beyond lax state ethics rules and live by the stricter guidelines put in place for federal civil servants. As we noted in our earlier editorial, Zeman said he will refuse any gifts from vendors and supports creating an advisory panel chaired by former chairs of the Florida Commission on Ethics to advise board members.

We urge him to go further and prohibit political consultants in School Board campaigns from also lobbying the board members they helped elect. That is a glaring conflict of interest. The rule should be that political operatives can do one or the other, but not both.

To Korn’s credit, she displayed mettle by showing up for our recent candidate interview. Many others in similar circumstances would not face the questions. She did.

But Zeman is the better choice at this pivotal moment for Broward schools. For Broward County School Board District 8, the Sun Sentinel recommends Allen Zeman.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

Comments / 2

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward schools investigate board members’ relationship with a vendor

The state has ordered Broward schools to investigate an allegation that some School Board members and administrators may have improper ties to a former employee who now works for a major vendor. The complaint has prompted the school district to hire an outside audit firm, and according to multiple sources, search the cellphones and emails of board members and administrators. The Florida ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Endorsement: The three best choices for Palm Beach County Commission

On one major issue, the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board strongly disagrees with all three Democrats running for the Palm Beach County Commission. But for various reasons, all three are still better choices than their opponents. District 2 Gregg Weiss, an incumbent, represents the central county district that includes West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. He lists housing, water and economic development ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Endorsement: In Broward judicial runoffs, vote Farmer, Mastrarrigo and Brown

Three of Broward County’s nonpartisan judicial races remain to be decided on Nov. 8 because none of the candidates had a majority of votes in the Aug. 29 primary. In each case, the leading candidate was someone we had recommended to the voters and deserves their support in the final round. Circuit Court Group 23 Gary Farmer, a state senator, faces Tania Maria Williams, a lawyer and hearing ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cdcgamingreports.com

Hispanic Vote endorses Nick Sortal for Plantation Mayor

The Hispanic Vote Broward, a non-partisan political organization, has announced that it is endorsing Nick Sortal in the race for Plantation Mayor. Sortal is a former CDC Gaming Reports writer, based in South Florida. He covered gambling as part of his 30-year stint at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, then went on to freelance for CDC Gaming and The Miami Herald after taking the buyout in 2015 from the Sun-Sentinel.
PLANTATION, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
communitynewspapers.com

Alina Garcia gets our endorsement for Florida House District 115

Longtime Miami resident and highly experienced public servant Alina Garcia is extremely well-qualified and ready to serve as State Representative for District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives. We have witnessed how this small-business owner with 30 years of community involvement and leadership strives for excellence in everything she...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stoneman Douglas gunman was not as incapacitated as defense portrayed, prosecution says in rebuttal

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The gunman who shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 wasn’t nearly as mentally incapacitated as defense witnesses portrayed him, prosecutors said Tuesday. Assistant State Attorneys Mike Satz, Jeff Marcus and Carolyn McCann are preparing to introduce ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Honesty is extremely paramount’: Delray Beach weighs in on perjury case that led to man’s arrest

Just days after a man was arrested on a felony perjury charge for allegedly lying about being an HOA president, Delray Beach’s city manager addressed the odd situation, saying they were left with little choice but to press charges. The details stunned city officials and government experts, who hadn’t heard of a circumstance where a city resident was arrested on the accusation of lying during a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Conflict Of Interest#Linus K12#Editorial Board#Republican#Democratic#Sun Sentinel#Navy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricane Ian’s path brings chaos to Florida college students and their parents

Tuesday turned into a day of chaos for nearly 200,000 Florida college students in the path of Hurricane Ian. Frantic and frustrated parents and students from South Florida made last-minute decisions on whether to stay on campus and in college towns or make the trek home as the weather deteriorated. “I am worried about my daughter in her dorm but I don’t know that any other option is better,” ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical Storm Ian forces postponement of Biden trip to Fort Lauderdale

President Joe Biden’s events planned for Tuesday in Florida, including a stop in Fort Lauderdale, have been postponed because of the threat to the state from Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major hurricane. The White House hasn’t announced when the events might be rescheduled. The plan was for Biden to stop first in Fort Lauderdale, where the president was planning to speak ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputy shoots a man to prevent possible ‘active shooter’ at Publix, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says

It was a busy evening at the Publix at Military Crossing in Greenacres when a 21-year-old man waved a gun around and fired it three times into the air, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. The man is now in critical condition after deputies shot him in the parking lot. The Sheriff’s Office says it prevented a possible “active shooter” situation in the grocery store. The deputy ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County just declared a state of emergency as of 5:10 p.m. Monday. Here is the text: Palm Beach County Emergency Management officials continue to actively monitor Hurricane Ian and its progress towards our area. Palm Beach County advises […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy