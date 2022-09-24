Campus News: Valdosta State University summer 2022 graduates

The following Valdosta State University students graduated in summer 2002:

Todd Allen of Acworth earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in ManagementJazmine Bradham of Acworth earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in AccountingKamryn Brantley of Powder Springs earned the Master of Public AdministrationMorgyn Browning of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass MediaOthniel Campbell of Marietta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher LeadershipBeth Dickerson of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Special EducationChris Dimas of Austell earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special EducationJennifer Maloney of Kennesaw earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical EducationMckenzie Manor of Austell earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in DanceChristopher Martin of Marietta earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical EducationShare'ce Morton of Powder Springs earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in ManagementReginald Pearson of Austell earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical EducationRori Pope of Mableton earned the Bachelor of Arts in PsychologyMichelle Pruitt of Powder Springs earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Workforce Education and DevelopmentNia Reed of Marietta earned the Master of Arts in CommunicationMekiah Smith of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies