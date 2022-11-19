ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn

By Amanda Krause,Pauline Villegas
 4 days ago

Blake Lively in September 2022.

Taylor Hill / Contributor/Getty Images

  • Blake Lively is a fashion icon, so it makes sense that her maternity style is stunning.
  • Over the years, she's worn sparkling gowns and daring minidresses while pregnant.
  • The actor has also used red-carpet appearances to announce that she's expecting.
Blake Lively publicly showed her maternity style for the first time at a 2014 benefit event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjJ54_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at a benefit in New York City on October 16, 2014.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lively wore a peach gown designed by Michael Kors for the red-carpet appearance.

The dress had long sleeves, a drop-waist skirt with pleats, and a purple-and-white floral print from top to bottom.

A few days later, she hit a red carpet in a pastel-yellow maternity gown with a plunging neckline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZoKB_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at the Angel Ball in New York City on October 20, 2014.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Her Gucci dress showed the more daring side of Lively's pregnancy fashion.

Its thin fabric hugged her body, and its deep neckline was decorated with a thick band of silver crystals. For accessories, the actor wore multiple diamond rings and yellow crystal earrings.

Days before giving birth, the actor wore a backless, form-fitting gown at a L'Oreal Paris event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVjzG_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at a L'Oreal Paris event in New York City on December 2, 2014.

Rob Kim/Stringer/D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The black dress was asymmetrical with a single strap reaching across one shoulder, and another thin piece across Lively's back.

She made the classic outfit even more glamorous by adding layers of diamond bracelets and matching drop earrings.

In 2016, Lively attended the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning gown that showed her baby bump — though she hadn't formally announced her second pregnancy yet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFNQU_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at the Cannes film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2016.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Designed by Atelier Versace, her vibrant blue gown was covered in silver beads from its off-the-shoulder strap to its long skirt, which had a thigh-high slit.

The dress also had a thin slit below its neckline and a long train that flowed behind the actor.

She took an edgier approach the following month at "The Shallows" premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuq0H_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at "The Shallows" premiere in New York City on June 21, 2016.

James Devaney/Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera created her black-and-white midi dress, which had a leather-bustier bodice and a chic tulle skirt. The latter was crafted from sheer white fabric, and decorated with black flowers and petals.

When Lively turned and posed for photos on the red carpet, her dress highlighted her baby bump.

To announce her third pregnancy in 2019, Lively attended the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere in a sparkling yellow gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwwNK_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere on May 2, 2019.

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Her sequined midi dress was designed by Retrofête with a daring slit on the right side of its skirt and a matching belt tied loosely above her baby bump.

For accessories, Lively chose diamond bracelets, multicolored rings, and pastel heels.

Then in September of this year, Lively channeled the '60s with a maternity minidress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bT3Rm_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15, 2022.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Valentino designed her long-sleeved minidress, which was sheer aside from its rows of silver sequins.

Lively completed the look with a thin white scarf around her neck, a matching headband, golden hoop earrings, and platform heels.

Two months later, Lively appeared in a metallic floral print gown paired with earthy accessories.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8Dkl_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively presenting at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on November 17, 2022.

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Lively presented her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with the American Cinematheque Award on Thursday in a flowing floral dress with a plunging neckline.

The "A Simple Favor" actress paired the dress with stacked leather and jeweled bangles and turquoise and silver drop earrings. Lively's simple, swooping hairstyle drew attention to her earth-toned accessories.

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

