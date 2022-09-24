ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

7 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn

By Amanda Krause
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckJxp_0i8eGGhW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1357_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively in September 2022.

Taylor Hill / Contributor/Getty Images

  • Blake Lively is a fashion icon, so it makes sense that her maternity style is stunning.
  • Over the years, she's worn sparkling gowns and daring minidresses while pregnant.
  • The actor has also used red-carpet appearances to announce that she's expecting.
Blake Lively publicly showed her maternity style for the first time at a 2014 benefit event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjJ54_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at a benefit in New York City on October 16, 2014.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lively wore a peach gown designed by Michael Kors for the red-carpet appearance.

The dress had long sleeves, a drop-waist skirt with pleats, and a purple-and-white floral print from top to bottom.

A few days later, she hit a red carpet in a pastel-yellow maternity gown with a plunging neckline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZoKB_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at the Angel Ball in New York City on October 20, 2014.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Her Gucci dress showed the more daring side of Lively's pregnancy fashion.

Its thin fabric hugged her body, and its deep neckline was decorated with a thick band of silver crystals. For accessories, the actor wore multiple diamond rings and yellow crystal earrings.

Days before giving birth, the actor wore a backless, form-fitting gown at a L'Oreal Paris event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVjzG_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at a L'Oreal Paris event in New York City on December 2, 2014.

Rob Kim/Stringer/D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The black dress was asymmetrical with a single strap reaching across one shoulder, and another thin piece across Lively's back.

She made the classic outfit even more glamorous by adding layers of diamond bracelets and matching drop earrings.

In 2016, Lively attended the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning gown that showed her baby bump — though she hadn't formally announced her second pregnancy yet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFNQU_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at the Cannes film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2016.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Designed by Atelier Versace, her vibrant blue gown was covered in silver beads from its off-the-shoulder strap to its long skirt, which had a thigh-high slit.

The dress also had a thin slit below its neckline and a long train that flowed behind the actor.

She took an edgier approach the following month at "The Shallows" premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuq0H_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at "The Shallows" premiere in New York City on June 21, 2016.

James Devaney/Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera created her black-and-white midi dress, which had a leather-bustier bodice and a chic tulle skirt. The latter was crafted from sheer white fabric, and decorated with black flowers and petals.

When Lively turned and posed for photos on the red carpet, her dress highlighted her baby bump.

To announce her third pregnancy, Lively attended the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere in a sparkling yellow gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwwNK_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere on May 2, 2019.

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

Her sequined midi dress was designed by Retrofête with a daring slit on the right side of its skirt and a matching belt tied loosely above her baby bump.

For accessories, Lively chose diamond bracelets, multicolored rings, and pastel heels.

Then in September of this year, Lively channeled the '60s with a maternity minidress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bT3Rm_0i8eGGhW00
Blake Lively at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15, 2022.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Valentino designed her long-sleeved minidress, which was sheer aside from its rows of silver sequins.

Lively completed the look with a thin white scarf around her neck, a matching headband, golden hoop earrings, and platform heels.

DoYouRemember?

Meet Tom Hanks’ Blended Family With Wife Rita Wilson

Popular actor, Tom Hanks, has four children who have created names for themselves away from their father’s legacy. The Elvis star had his first two kids, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, with Samantha Lewes, his ex-wife, while his last two children, Chet and Truman Hanks, are from his current marriage with Rita Wilson, whom he married 34 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
