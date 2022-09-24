7 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn

Blake Lively in September 2022. Taylor Hill / Contributor/Getty Images

Blake Lively is a fashion icon, so it makes sense that her maternity style is stunning.

Over the years, she's worn sparkling gowns and daring minidresses while pregnant.

The actor has also used red-carpet appearances to announce that she's expecting.

Blake Lively at a benefit in New York City on October 16, 2014. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blake Lively publicly showed her maternity style for the first time at a 2014 benefit event.

Lively wore a peach gown designed by Michael Kors for the red-carpet appearance.

The dress had long sleeves, a drop-waist skirt with pleats, and a purple-and-white floral print from top to bottom.

Blake Lively at the Angel Ball in New York City on October 20, 2014. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

A few days later, she hit a red carpet in a pastel-yellow maternity gown with a plunging neckline.

Her Gucci dress showed the more daring side of Lively's pregnancy fashion.

Its thin fabric hugged her body, and its deep neckline was decorated with a thick band of silver crystals. For accessories, the actor wore multiple diamond rings and yellow crystal earrings.

Blake Lively at a L'Oreal Paris event in New York City on December 2, 2014. Rob Kim/Stringer/D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Days before giving birth, the actor wore a backless, form-fitting gown at a L'Oreal Paris event.

The black dress was asymmetrical with a single strap reaching across one shoulder, and another thin piece across Lively's back.

She made the classic outfit even more glamorous by adding layers of diamond bracelets and matching drop earrings.

Blake Lively at the Cannes film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2016. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

In 2016, Lively attended the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning gown that showed her baby bump — though she hadn't formally announced her second pregnancy yet.

Designed by Atelier Versace, her vibrant blue gown was covered in silver beads from its off-the-shoulder strap to its long skirt, which had a thigh-high slit.

The dress also had a thin slit below its neckline and a long train that flowed behind the actor.

Blake Lively at "The Shallows" premiere in New York City on June 21, 2016. James Devaney/Jim Spellman/Getty Images

She took an edgier approach the following month at "The Shallows" premiere.

Carolina Herrera created her black-and-white midi dress, which had a leather-bustier bodice and a chic tulle skirt. The latter was crafted from sheer white fabric, and decorated with black flowers and petals.

When Lively turned and posed for photos on the red carpet, her dress highlighted her baby bump.

Blake Lively at the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere on May 2, 2019. Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

To announce her third pregnancy, Lively attended the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere in a sparkling yellow gown.

Her sequined midi dress was designed by Retrofête with a daring slit on the right side of its skirt and a matching belt tied loosely above her baby bump.

For accessories, Lively chose diamond bracelets, multicolored rings, and pastel heels.

Blake Lively at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Then in September of this year, Lively channeled the '60s with a maternity minidress.

Valentino designed her long-sleeved minidress, which was sheer aside from its rows of silver sequins.

Lively completed the look with a thin white scarf around her neck, a matching headband, golden hoop earrings, and platform heels.