WVNews
Patricia W. “Pat” Berry
MORGANTOWN — Patricia W. “Pat” Berry, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.
Merchants restore Gallipolis sign
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Karen Smith, president of Gallipolis in Bloom, commended the Gallipolis Retail Merchants for the recent restorative work on the Gallipolis sign located on the riverfront. The sign was designed by local artist Brad Painter and erected in 2017 by recommendation of the Gallipolis in Bloom committee. The Gallipolis Retail Merchants funded the original project, and Frank Tirpak provided his masonry expertise.
Flu vaccines available at health department
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year. The Jackson...
Pomeroy Village Council holds September meeting
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Pomeroy Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in council chambers. Present were Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Hennessy, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Burns, Phil Ohlinger and Vic Young. Police Chief Chris Pitchford, Code Enforcement Chuck Blake, Fire Chief Derek Miller and Fiscal Officer Ben See were also present.
