ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Crypto parties are still raging in the bear market. Here's what it's like at Mainnet, where tickets cost $2,100 and attendees network on yachts.

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka7Zn_0i8eFq4X00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YATd_0i8eFq4X00

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

  • Crypto enthusiasts, Web3 founders, and investors convened at Messari Mainnet in New York City this week.
  • The tone was firmly upbeat, despite bitcoin, ether, and other digital assets struggling through a bear market.
  • Here's a look inside the event from Insider's Phil Rosen.

The Messari Mainnet crypto conference in New York drew about 2,000 attendees in person this week, with bullishness still running high and conference-goers ready to party — even as bitcoin and ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, are each down more than 60% this year.

"Enthusiasm is definitely back to where we were prior to the bear market," Shahzad Nathani, head of partnerships at blockchain firm Shardeum , told Insider at Pier 36, the east Manhattan location of the conference.

The NFT market, like crypto, has cratered in 2022. In the week leading up to Mainnet, the market valuations for two of the most popular collections, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Cryptopunks, slid by 21% and 19%, respectively.

A ticket to the three-day Mainnet conference cost $2,100, granting access to three days' worth of panels featuring nearly 300 speakers ranging from ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to smaller asset managers and execs in the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTrrb_0i8eFq4X00
A view of a stage at the Mainnet 2022 conference.

Phil Rosen/Insider

"There's a lot of excitement," Nathani said. "People are focused on how to build for the future, so we don't fall into the trap of being just a speculative space. I think we're ready for the next leap in the next six months to a year."

"The bear market just means more building"

Nathani, like a dozen other attendees I spoke to this week, is shrugging off the crypto winter and is increasingly upbeat about what comes next.

Some pointed to promising venture capital funding — how angel investors are still willing to put money into promising startups. Others highlighted new partnerships that came to fruition this week during late-night, rooftop shindigs or over handshakes and coffee.

"The bear market just means more building," Brandon Rochon, lead data scientist at Covalent told Insider.

Echoing that, Brandon Neal, COO of Euler Labs, explained that Mainnet feels optimistic because the industry continues to mature. Those who have been in the crypto space for long enough, he said, understand the next wave of crypto adoption is still coming, whether the economy is choppy or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0Jwy_0i8eFq4X00
Messari Mainnnet, 2022.

Phil Rosen/Insider

Lisa Fridman, president of metaverse company Quadrata , said a shaky market actually opens the door for founders, because investors have a clearer picture of winners and losers in the space.

"In a more challenging environment, it's easier to identify stronger, more attractive opportunities, because in a stronger market there's just a lot of hype and capital around so many projects," Fridman told Insider.

"We've had many deep conversations about where the space is headed, how to improve products, how to grow adoption and how to retain new users in the next cycle," Rochon added. "There's less noise to sift through and everyone is focussed on building better products."

After parties, rooftop parties, yacht parties

As with events in any industry, Mainnet had its share of festivities once the day's discussions were concluded.

Tuesday through Thursday, I attended 10 Mainnet-sponsored occasions and satellite events. Most of the people I spoke to at these receptions were still bullish on crypto, even as it struggled through its bear market, but were also keen to point out the importance of the community events like Mainnet emphasize.

At a cocktail event on the 76th floor of the World Trade Center, one blockchain company staffer told me she expected the sense of community around the conference to remind people why they got involved in the digital asset space in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSr9A_0i8eFq4X00
The view from an outdoor deck of the World Trade Center.

Phil Rosen/Insider

On each rooftop I ended up throughout the week, I had similar conversations with conference-goers.

I spoke to founders in the crypto and Web3 space that promised to deliver projects with tight-knit communities and real-world utility. Others told me about new play-to-earn video games based on blockchain technology, whereas others were set on "phygitals," a new mix between physical and digital spaces or products. The emphasis and excitement for new projects was high, and seemingly undeterred by this year's tough market.

On Thursday night, a yacht party was charging $1,000 per person to attends (a separate cost from the $2,100 ticket to Mainnet). The boat took patrons out for four hours of festivities on the East River.

While surely a blast, more than one attendee noted the disconnect in tone between such lavish events and the reality of a crypto market that's fallen from a $2.8 trillion total value last November to less than $1 trillion this week.

Philip Shoemaker, founder of Identity, a nonprofit focused on identification services, admitted that the bubble has burst this year, but said that can create forward momentum.

"This is when this community comes together in unique and supportive ways," he said. "We've been through this type of market before and we'll continue to grow together."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Markets Insider

Investors should brace for 'unsettling volatility' and the S&P 500 is headed back to June lows as dysfunction is growing across markets, Mohamed El-Erian says

Markets need to brace for "unsettling volatility," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday. The top economist predicted the S&P 500 could retest June lows due to signs of dysfunction in US Treasuries and money markets. He warned investors not to ignore the gloomy macro backdrop, despite some attractive stock names.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession

Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Messari Mainnet#Nft#Ape Yacht Club
Markets Insider

The best returns come when markets are depressed as they are now, but there will be more pain for 6-12 months, billionaire David Rubenstein says

Now isn't the time for investors to run for the door despite worrying signs of an prolonged downturn in the market, according to David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder told CNBC on Thursday that when markets show signs of depression like today, there's an opportunity to step in and yield a strong return over the long term.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

78K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy