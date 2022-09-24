ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

wpdh.com

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings.
PHOENICIA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back

GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Travel, hospitality industry on rebound in Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE – More than half a billion dollars was spent in 2021 by travelers to Dutchess County on lodging, food and beverages, recreation, transportation, retail and other travel-related expresses. In its annual report on the economic impact of visitors in New York, Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economic company, showed...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
Marc Molinaro
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County names new 911 chief

GOSHEN – An Orange County emergency services employee who began in 2004 as a public safety dispatcher, has been named deputy 911 commissioner. Greg Schmid worked his way through the ranks, first promoted public safety dispatch supervisor in 2009 and director of operations 10 years later. During his tenure,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
#County Government#County Executive#The County
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Clerk wants to purchase mobile DMV vehicle

GOSHEN – Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew is asking the county legislature to appropriate $220,000 in ARPA funds to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office. The DMV currently has offices in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh, but Eskew said an office on wheels would bring services to other areas of the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Dozens of animals seized in Noah's Park crackdown

"I'm not too good. We're devastated," said Diana McGowan, co-owner of the beleaguered Noah's Park Retreat in Goshen, NY, when she picked up the phone. A caravan of pickups and trailers had arrived at her 7.3-acre property eight days earlier, on Sunday, Sept. 11, under police escort, and seized dozens of animals. They confiscated horses, donkeys, pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, peacocks, a Sebastopol goose and guinea hens, charging the owners with malnutrition, dehydration and unsanitary conditions, according to a website post co-signed by Noah's Park co-owners, McGowan and Rebecca Vives. The two women vigorously deny the charges.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
WALLKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

