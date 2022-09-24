“I’m not too good. We’re devastated,” said Diana McGowan, co-owner of the beleaguered Noah’s Park Retreat in Goshen, NY, when she picked up the phone. A caravan of pickups and trailers had arrived at her 7.3-acre property eight days earlier, on Sunday, Sept. 11, under police escort, and seized dozens of animals. They confiscated horses, donkeys, pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, peacocks, a Sebastopol goose and guinea hens, charging the owners with malnutrition, dehydration and unsanitary conditions, according to a website post co-signed by Noah’s Park co-owners, McGowan and Rebecca Vives. The two women vigorously deny the charges.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO