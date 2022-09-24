ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
Hurricane checklist: Get prepared early

Anytime it’s clear a hurricane is headed toward the Lowcountry, you should get prepared to handle what’s coming. Here’s a checklist of what you need. ❑ Water: At least two gallons per person per day for three days. ❑ Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable...
