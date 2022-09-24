Read full article on original website
Related
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Ian strengthens to hurricane as S.C. coast now in storm cone
Tropical Storm Ian was upgraded into a hurricane Sunday as it headed to slam into Cuba before potentially strengthening and striking the Gulf coast of Florida. Officials in that state have called up the National Guard to deal with the emergency and a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida Keys.
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
Charleston City Paper
Hurricane checklist: Get prepared early
Anytime it’s clear a hurricane is headed toward the Lowcountry, you should get prepared to handle what’s coming. Here’s a checklist of what you need. ❑ Water: At least two gallons per person per day for three days. ❑ Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable...
Comments / 0