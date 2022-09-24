Read full article on original website
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Anthony Bourdain’s heated final texts with Asia Argento surface: ‘You were reckless with my heart’
Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in...
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran
Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
India's government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities
Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023
President Joe Biden on Tuesday set the nation's cap on refugee admissions for fiscal year 2023 at 125,000, standing firm with last year's limit.
