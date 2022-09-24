ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
NBC Chicago

These Are the 10 Best Family-Friendly U.S. Cities in 2022 Based on Academic Excellence, Outdoor Space and More

In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
Whiskey Riff

Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter

Now, that’s not something many people will ever be able to say happened to them. White-tailed deer are usually very weary of humans. Mature bucks are especially scared of us, and if they live into their later years, they’ve probably been pretty good about avoiding humans. The only thing that really allows a hunter to get close to a nice buck is when they are in the rut. I mean, the poor lads only have once a year to get […] The post Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
