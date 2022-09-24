We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. That Brat Pack was teen royalty in 1980s Hollywood. Members included Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe (among others), a group of young stars making headlines for their roles in movies like "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo's Fire" (via Country Living). According to Insider, New York Magazine journalist David Blum first identified the "Brat Pack" in a 1985 article. "It is to the 1980s what the Rat Pack was to the 1960s," wrote Blum, describing the group of rising actors as "a roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women, and a good time." Though only briefly mentioned in the 1985 article – "for the purposes of the article I had been trimmed out," he later wrote – Andrew McCarthy was one of the group's core members, per Vanity Fair.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO