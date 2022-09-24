The Biden administration has been privately warning Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine for months, report says

Read full article on original website
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb
"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
Zelensky: Putin nuclear threat ‘could be a reality’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin might not be bluffing in his latest threats of using nuclear weapons. “Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff,” Zelensky said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” during an interview with moderator Margaret Brennan. “Now, it could...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Russians are calling up the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense asking how to surrender, Ukraine says
A hotline set up to allow Russian soldiers to surrender is already getting calls, Ukraine claims. Ukraine says its "I Want to Live" hotline guarantees confidentiality and humane treatment. Some Russians have been scrambling to avoid Putin's newly announced partial mobilization. Slide 1 of 7: Olena Zelenska became first lady...
Kremlin in 'sporadic' contact with US over nuclear weapons issue after Washington warning
KYIV, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was in "sporadic" contact with the United States on nuclear issues, a day after Washington warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow used nuclear weapons to protect Ukrainian regions it looks set to annex.
Zelenskyy on Putin's threat of nuclear weapons: 'I don't think he's bluffing'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's threat of nuclear weapons use "could be a reality," in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian President...
Trump’s new $3m retainer lawyer for Mar-a-Lago case already being sidelined, report says
Donald Trump's newest lawyer has reportedly already been sidelined from the Mar-a-Lago document investigation, according to sources familiar with the probe. CNN spoke with a pair of unnamed sources familiar with the investigation and reports that Chris Kise, the newest addition to the former president's legal team, has been shifted away from the Mar-a-Lago probe just a month after singing on to help Mr Trump.
North Korea sounds warning as US, South Korea begin naval drills
South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, leading to a warning by North Korea that the allies risked triggering war. South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up joint military drills with the United States, after years of failed diplomacy with North Korea under his predecessor.
The Looming Worry Of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
Losing ground and its forces depleted, concern that Russia could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, even to try and freeze the conflict, grows. Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is something of a tortured topic. Even leading up to the now eight-month-old all-out invasion, there was no shortage of nuclear weapons talk. Some decried this as fantastical fear-mongering, while others posited that anything was possible. Now, amid fresh nuclear threats from Putin himself, and considering Russia is losing ground in its great war of choice and appears desperate for manpower in order to stave off further retreat, unfortunately, it's time to talk about the possibility that the nuclear genie gets forced out of the bottle after 77 years.
If Brazilian voters do reject Jair Bolsonaro, don’t expect him to go quietly
As Brazil prepares to head to the polls in early October, the country is bracing for a change of course. Its far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro, will have to pull off the seemingly impossible to defeat his centre-left rival. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the two-term former president, is consistently polling between 45% and 47%. Currently, Bolsonaro trails Lula’s 10-party coalition by 12 points. A run-off election on 30 October seems likely.
Editorial: Apple picks a partner
If you have money in a mutual fund or are covered by a pension, the odds are overwhelmingly high that you have a stake in Apple. The innovation leader of the technology age is nearly a must own stock for institutional investors and a staple of index funds. When Apple makes a big business decision, it has impact for tens of millions of investors and even more consumers. Read more Blade editorials Thus, Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 14 will be assembled at a Foxconn plant in India is a very big development.
Russia’s Nuclear Threats
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Yesterday, I discussed the shambolic attempt under way in Russia to conscript hundreds of...
Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran
Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
Well, we got trouble, right here at Mar-a-Lago: Trump and the power of thought
Donald Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News that the former president could declassify documents “even by thinking about it.” His statement brought immediate reaction from Professor Harold Hill, of the musical “The Music Man.”. “I invented the ‘Think System,’ ” Hill stated, adding that Trump is...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
