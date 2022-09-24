Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Celebrities whose ancestors made history
Slide 1 of 29: It's a bit of a shock to learn that some of the biggest stars of our era are far less famous than their relatives! Thanks to modern science and TV series like 'Who Do You Think You Are?', many celebrities have been able to trace their lineage back to some very interesting ancestors.In these cases, it seems like greatness does indeed run in the family. Click through to see which celebrities have exceptional ancestors.You may also like: High-fiber foods that help you lose weight.
Lucian Freud’s etching of Wolseley restaurant creator to be sold
A portrait by Lucian Freud of the restaurateur behind the Wolseley, the Mayfair establishment where the artist dined nearly every evening in the last few years of his life, is to be sold next month. Freud was completing the etching of Jeremy King when he died in 2011. The two...
Christian Louboutin to Be Honored by World Monuments Fund
Christian Louboutin’s appreciation for Egypt has been well documented, and this fall his commitment to cultural heritage is being recognized by the World Monuments Fund. The designer, who offers significant support for the Colossi of Memnon in Luxor, has been named a recipient of the organization’s Hadrian Award. The 33rd annual Hadrian Gala, which honors leaders who champion cultural conservation and preservation projects, will be held on Oct. 24 at the Rainbow Room in New York. In addition to Louboutin, the event will honor Mellon Foundation president Elizabeth Alexander, and art collector Suzanne Deal Booth. LACMA director Michael...
Comments / 0