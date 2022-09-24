Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
Eleven Warriors
Cade Stover Can't Be Stopped, The Buckeye Ground Game Runs Roughshod And Minnesota Looks Like the Team to Beat in the Big Ten West
Ohio State will have to wait another week to find out if a Big Ten team can truly test its mettle this season. On second thought, maybe more like a month. The Buckeyes made minced meat from the Badgers in Saturday’s 52-21 blowout. With Rutgers, a reeling Michigan State team and the offensively challenged Iowa Hawkeyes on tap after that, we could see smooth sailing for the scarlet and gray until late October.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes' Badger Beatdown Gives Glimpse of What Ohio State Is Capable of on Both Sides of the Ball
Ohio State pulled back the curtain on its vaunted offense against Toledo two weekends past, and followed that masterpiece of with a drubbing of a traditional conference power in Wisconsin a week later. Things are looking good for Ryan Day's squad, and it's hard not to get too greedy thinking...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA
Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons
A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game on Oct. 8?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since C.J. Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a pivotal moment in his career. He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Retains No. 3 Spot Within AP Poll and Coaches Poll in Final Rankings of September
Now one-third of the way through the college football regular season, Ohio State continues to find itself still No. 3 overall in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls. The final rankings for the month of September may come as a surprise to some Buckeye fans, given last night's 52-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers served as an arguably more impressive win than any on Alabama's resume so far. The Crimson Tide held steady at No. 2 in each poll after losing the top spot in the Coaches Poll last week, while Georgia conceded minimal ground at No. 1 overall despite a far-from-comfortable win over Kent State yesterday by a final score of 39-22.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's First-Quarter Mauling Dooms Wisconsin in 52-21 Big Ten Battle
Well, it may not have been the 11-touchdown explosion the team logged against Toledo, but Ohio State's offense still put up a boatload of points in their Big Ten opener. Wisconsin's defense had neither an answer for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye wide receivers nor TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams on the ground.
Eleven Warriors
Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 52-21 Victory over Wisconsin
When five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley last visited Ohio State on Sept. 3, he was accompanied by Larry Johnson on his walk from the tunnel to Ohio Stadium. Keeley made a second trip to Columbus this month on Saturday for OSU's Big Ten opener, and this time, he was accompanied by Ohio State's lead peer recruiter in 2023, Luke Montgomery. There was no shortage of love shown to Keeley, as several fans asked for pictures and autographs, and the talented pass rusher interacted with nearly ever OSU coach in pregame warm-ups and met Athletic Director Gene Smith.
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week For His Performance Against Wisconsin
Tommy Eichenberg has been an integral part of the Ohio State defense through the season's first four weeks, making tackles and causing frequent disruption for opposing offenses. The Big Ten acknowledged Eichenberg's most recent outing of 14 tackles and two tackles for loss against Wisconsin with a Big Ten co-defensive...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Bottles Wisconsin Up While Getting Loose for 52 Points on the Badgers
In what was expected to be a tough test to start Big Ten play, Ohio State rolled Wisconsin 52-21 at home Saturday night, notching the Buckeyes' ninth straight win against the Badgers, and it was never really in doubt. 31 Points. Ohio State scored on their first five possessions of...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
