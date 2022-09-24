ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Eleven Warriors

Cade Stover Can't Be Stopped, The Buckeye Ground Game Runs Roughshod And Minnesota Looks Like the Team to Beat in the Big Ten West

Ohio State will have to wait another week to find out if a Big Ten team can truly test its mettle this season. On second thought, maybe more like a month. The Buckeyes made minced meat from the Badgers in Saturday’s 52-21 blowout. With Rutgers, a reeling Michigan State team and the offensively challenged Iowa Hawkeyes on tap after that, we could see smooth sailing for the scarlet and gray until late October.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA

Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons

A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
WILX-TV

Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Retains No. 3 Spot Within AP Poll and Coaches Poll in Final Rankings of September

Now one-third of the way through the college football regular season, Ohio State continues to find itself still No. 3 overall in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls. The final rankings for the month of September may come as a surprise to some Buckeye fans, given last night's 52-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers served as an arguably more impressive win than any on Alabama's resume so far. The Crimson Tide held steady at No. 2 in each poll after losing the top spot in the Coaches Poll last week, while Georgia conceded minimal ground at No. 1 overall despite a far-from-comfortable win over Kent State yesterday by a final score of 39-22.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's First-Quarter Mauling Dooms Wisconsin in 52-21 Big Ten Battle

Well, it may not have been the 11-touchdown explosion the team logged against Toledo, but Ohio State's offense still put up a boatload of points in their Big Ten opener. Wisconsin's defense had neither an answer for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye wide receivers nor TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams on the ground.
Eleven Warriors

Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 52-21 Victory over Wisconsin

When five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley last visited Ohio State on Sept. 3, he was accompanied by Larry Johnson on his walk from the tunnel to Ohio Stadium. Keeley made a second trip to Columbus this month on Saturday for OSU's Big Ten opener, and this time, he was accompanied by Ohio State's lead peer recruiter in 2023, Luke Montgomery. There was no shortage of love shown to Keeley, as several fans asked for pictures and autographs, and the talented pass rusher interacted with nearly ever OSU coach in pregame warm-ups and met Athletic Director Gene Smith.
