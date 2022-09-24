Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
OKC Thunder: Locker Room Buy-in High Despite Outside Noise and Continued Rebuild
The outside noise is loud around Oklahoma City and the franchise. Rumors of uneasiness among star players and possible rebuild altering trades have swirled for weeks prior to the opening of training camp. On Monday the Thunder held their annual media day to officially open training camp. OKC players shut...
Texans Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. Crack CBS Sports Top Rookies List
Three games into their careers with the Houston Texans, Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. are currently ranked among some of the best rookies in the league.
Rangers Prospect New Round Rock Strikeout King
The pitcher reached the milestone in his final start with the Express on Tuesday against Sugar Land.
Rangers Move Two Pitchers to IL
Texas made the moves before the start of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
