Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Royal Caribbean Move Puts Carnival, Norwegian on Notice
Being on vacation used to mean disconnecting from the world. Back in the 1980s into the 90s, that happened because travelers had very limited options when it came to keeping in touch. Domestic phone calls came with a hefty fee and international calling was even more price prohibitive. In those...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move
Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
Final 9/11 survivor to be pulled from World Trade Center after 27 hours tells how she was given a second chance at life
The last 9/11 survivor to be pulled from the wreckage of the Twin Towers says her life was completely transformed during the 27 hours she spent alone and afraid buried beneath the rubble. Genelle Guzman-McMillan, now 51, was working on the 64th floor of the World Trade Center's North Tower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
msn.com
American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas
A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 6 of my favorite ports I've visited.
I've been on 110 cruises and disembarked at ports around the world. Some of my favorite places to dock are off the beaten path and don't appear on many itineraries. St. Martin, Santorini, and Sitka are several of the most memorable ports I've visited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
8 hot cruises you’ll need to book at least 1 year in advance – maybe even 2!
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. You may think that with all the cruise ships out there — many carrying thousands of passengers — you have all the time in the world to book your cruise. The reality is that some itineraries, and certain cabin categories on many sailings, sell out a year or more before the ship leaves the pier.
The best restaurant at Disney World doesn't have a magical theme or any frills, and I visit it every time I'm in Orlando
I've been visiting and dining at the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, and the best place to eat and drink is Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices. These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.
My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.
My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony. The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
U.K.・
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the pool
In June 1964, James Brock dumped acid into the water at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Fla. He was trying to disrupt swimmers who were protesting the hotel's whites-only policy. Npr.
Inside incredible cruise ship ‘graveyards’ where retired £500million vessels go to die – here’s how they’re demolished
INCREDIBLE pictures show how cruise ships are demolished when they come to the end of their life. The giant £500 million vessels are taken to specialist yards, like the one at Aliaga in Turkey, and then dismantled piece-by-piece. Despite the value of the ships, the Covid pandemic has hit...
Southwest Airlines offering free plane rides with return of companion pass
Southwest Airlines is bringing back one of its most beloved promotions, giving people the chance to fly for free. It allows qualifying customers to bring one person to fly with them free of airline charges.
A passenger with muscular dystrophy put bubble wrap around her $40,000 wheelchair – but it still got badly damaged on her Air Canada flight
Maayan Ziv, a Canadian tech entrepreneur, was trying to ensure her specialized wheelchair survived her flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv last week.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Comments / 0