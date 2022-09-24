Read full article on original website
Stefanowski defends abortion stance in first governor debate
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lagging in public opinion polling, especially among women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski went on the offensive Tuesday, accusing Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of lying that he would pose a risk to Connecticut's abortion rights law. In one of the testiest moments in the...
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Oregon's 3 major gubernatorial candidates to debate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor were gearing up Tuesday for an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. The debate was to be held Tuesday evening at Oregon State University-Cascades, in Bend, Oregon. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Greg Abbott in Texas Governor Race
The Democrat hoping to unseat the Republican in November's midterms has been behind Abbott in the past 26 Real Clear Politics surveys, dating back to June.
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Mike Causey, 'Federal Diary' columnist for three decades, dies at 82
Mike Causey, who wrote The Washington Post's federal-workforce column six days a week for more than 30 years, popularized the term "Inside the Beltway" and saw himself as a watchdog against ill-considered judgments of political appointees, died Sept. 26 at 82. He had retired from The Post in 2000 and...
After Scott High School shooting scare, Toledo district reaffirms safety commitment
Toledo Public School board members made a commitment to school safety on Tuesday after SWAT units and other area first responders converged Friday onto Scott High School’s campus in response to an active shooter report that turned out to be a hoax. By a unanimous vote, board members adopted a resolution to uphold school safety as a priority through a coordinated effort with not only district staff, but also with the community at large. Included in the resolution are expectations that district officials and staff will hold regular drills and training to respond to school violence incidents. The effort will...
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
