Indiana State

SFGate

Stefanowski defends abortion stance in first governor debate

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lagging in public opinion polling, especially among women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski went on the offensive Tuesday, accusing Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of lying that he would pose a risk to Connecticut's abortion rights law. In one of the testiest moments in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Oregon's 3 major gubernatorial candidates to debate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor were gearing up Tuesday for an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. The debate was to be held Tuesday evening at Oregon State University-Cascades, in Bend, Oregon. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House...
OREGON STATE
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Mike Causey, 'Federal Diary' columnist for three decades, dies at 82

Mike Causey, who wrote The Washington Post's federal-workforce column six days a week for more than 30 years, popularized the term "Inside the Beltway" and saw himself as a watchdog against ill-considered judgments of political appointees, died Sept. 26 at 82. He had retired from The Post in 2000 and...
INDIANA STATE
The Blade

After Scott High School shooting scare, Toledo district reaffirms safety commitment

Toledo Public School board members made a commitment to school safety on Tuesday after SWAT units and other area first responders converged Friday onto Scott High School’s campus in response to an active shooter report that turned out to be a hoax. By a unanimous vote, board members adopted a resolution to uphold school safety as a priority through a coordinated effort with not only district staff, but also with the community at large. Included in the resolution are expectations that district officials and staff will hold regular drills and training to respond to school violence incidents. The effort will...
TOLEDO, OH
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE

