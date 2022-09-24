ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven's Cole McCormick set to compete in MasterCraft Pro Tour in Lake Grew

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13R3gn_0i8eAzlb00

Riding on a slalom waterski and holding on for dear life to a 75-foot rope attached to a pylon boat is Cole McCormick. He is evading buoys as he gauges the conditions of the glistening waters of Lake Grew riding 36 mph.

His goal is to go through the entrance gate, clear six alternating buoys and ride out the exit gate. Every time he makes it through a pass, the ropes become shorter, making it that much more difficult to clear the buoy. Water ski competitors earn points based on how many buoys one goes around and how short the rope is.

This is the standard for McCormick’s next competition.

The Winter Haven native and Florida Southern College graduate turned pro water skier has been diligently gearing up for the third annual MasterCraft Pro Tour, which is slated for the weekend at Lake Grew in Polk City. One of several events through the year, dozens of men’s, and women’s competitors from around the world, including Great Britain, Switzerland and France, divided into different divisions will receive a purse prize of $5,000 for first place, $3,500 for second and $2,500 for third. There will be cash prizes for those who place in the top eight as well.

The qualification score to advance to Polk County’s event was clearing six buoys with a 39-foot rope. McCormick, 26, was able to advance to the event thanks to hitting the qualification several times this year. His goal is to now survive the first two rounds in the open men's division, and McCormick said he couldn’t be anymore gleeful about the opportunity.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s definitely awesome to have an event this close to home,” McCormick said. “I grew up skiing record events at this very site whenever I was here as a kid. And it’s been here ever since I was a kid. So it’s cool to come back to the same place and ski a pro tournament. It’s always exciting. The first year we’ve had some pretty incredible scorers.”

In the first year (2020) the MasterCraft Pro Tour was held at Lake Grew, McCormick advanced all the way to the finals and placed seventh.

But before McCormick had big goals of placing high in a pro waterskiing tournament in his very own hometown, he was indoctrinated into the sport of waterskiing at a very young age.

McCormick starts waterskiing early, rises through the ranks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eslr_0i8eAzlb00

At the young age of 3, McCormick hearkens back to the memories of his two pro waterskiing parents, Rick McCormick and Susi Graham, who both are in the waterskiing Hall of Fame as well as the international waterskiing Hall of Fame, holding several world records.

Rick McCormick invented several tricks for the trick event, while Graham has broken Canadian women slalom world records.

When his parents weren’t busy setting records, they introduced McCormick to waterskiing when he was 3 years old . McCormick was brought up at Lake Roy in Winter Haven, where he learned the fundamentals of waterskiing. He attended Grace Lutheran School and North Ridge Christian Academy in Haines City. By the time his brother was born, the family had moved, which allowed McCormick to waterski on Crystal Lake.

While McCormick’s parents were continually shadowing, training and allowing their son to waterski on different lakes, his skills were blossoming. He even trained at McCormick Ski School — a school his waterskiing uncle, Jim McCormick, opened. Jim McCormick was instrumental in introducing video to the sport, a way for competitors to dissect their technique.

Bummed he wouldn’t be able to waterski in college, he found out from longtime waterski mentor and friend, Roger Skalko, he could waterski in college, specifically at Florida Southern, where for the longest time water skiing was the only Division I sport at the school — albeit a National Collegiate Water Ski Association sport. Now beach volleyball is a Division I sport at the school. So McCormick attended Florida Southern with a partial scholarship, studying computer science.

While McCormick knew the basics, it was the direction of France native Thibault Dailand and Winter Springs native K.C. Wilson — McCormick’s college teammates — who really helped him to make the realization that he could compete professionally.

“They really helped me push my skiing in the direction in needed to go. I learned a lot my first two years,” McCormick said. “I learned a lot three years in school, just starting to get coached by different people, putting different eyes on me. They introduced me to a different way of thinking. I changed a lot of my equipment. Everything just kind of fell in place. It was kind of crazy.”

To this day, McCormick still has the team record in slalom skiing thanks to clearing three buoys with a rope of 41 feet. And the Moccasins were in the top three in nationals every year McCormick was at the school.

By the time McCormick graduated from Florida Southern in 2018, he was a six-time national champion, including a national slalom champion twice. And, he had already competed in a pro event, the U.S. Open as a senior.

Fast-forward three years into his pro waterskiing career, McCormick qualified for his first professional world championships thanks to third place at the World Games.

Right now, striving to be a better water skier and working as a full-time remote software engineer are on his agenda for the rest of the year.

He is in the thick of things at the MasterCraft Pro Tour at the moment.

“I’ve been very close to winning my first pro event, but not quite yet. I would love to break the Canadian national records,” McCormick said. I’d love to be a world champion. But one step at a time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bnby_0i8eAzlb00

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Winter Haven's Cole McCormick set to compete in MasterCraft Pro Tour in Lake Grew

Comments / 0

Related
multihousingnews.com

RHP Properties Buys Central Florida MHC

The new owner plans to upgrade the property and also add 20 affordable homes. RHP Properties has acquired Winter Haven, a 55-plus manufactured home community in Winter Haven, Fla. The 238-site property last traded in 2005, when the current seller acquired it for $5.8 million, Polk County records show. Winter...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Highlands County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring (Special Needs) Alan...
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Haines City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
City
Winter Haven, FL
City
Polk City, FL
City
Switzerland, FL
City
Crystal Lake, FL
WFLA

Concerns grow for Peace River in Bartow ahead of Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents along the Peace River fear what will happen when a major hurricane hits as average late summer Florida thunderstorms have already been flooding places around the river for weeks. “With a hurricane coming it can be twice as high to three times as high,” said Phil Black, who lives at […]
BARTOW, FL
LkldNow

Polk Public Schools Will Close Tuesday and Wednesday as Hurricane Ian Approaches

12:30 P.M. UPDATE: Polk County public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as some schools activate as storm shelters for people evacuating their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian’s high winds and rain, Polk County Public Schools announced today. All after-school events, including athletics, are being suspended both days. No decision has been made yet on whether schools will remain closed beyond Wednesday.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County Football Week 5 Roundup

Auburndale 16, Bartow 28 BARTOW – Bartow’s defense forced three first-half turnovers to help lead the Yellow Jackets to a non-district win over Auburndale on Friday at Memorial Stadium. Bartow picked up a pair of 25-yard field goals from Kason Mullis. Jase Thomas recovered an Auburndale fumble in ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Mastercraft#Water Skiing#Great Britain#Mastercraft Pro Tour#Florida Southern College
warner.edu

Warner University – Hurricane Ian Update

September 27, 10:30am – Out of an abundance of caution, all campus classes will be moving to remote learning effective immediately. Students should finalize their plans to leave campus. Employees, please work with your department supervisors to complete prep in your office spaces and help with any neighboring departments...
LAKE WALES, FL
LkldNow

Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Switzerland
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County

Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Suicide Leaves Grief-Stricken Loved Ones Behind

An hour before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pat Oldencamp, 75, looked out from her cottage apartment, located in the backyard of her ex-husband’s West Palm Drive home, and saw him puttering in his kitchen, still the tall, handsome, lanky man she had met years earlier when they were both flight attendants for Eastern Airlines. It was the last time she would see Glenn Leppert, 72, alive.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County prepares for high winds, extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County may be shielded from the worst of Hurricane Ian's wrath, but it is expected to experience high winds and extensive flooding. "The water is going to be the story here," said Paul Womble, Polk County' emergency management director. "Obviously wind from a major hurricane, strong wind, that’s what we are preparing for. But that comes and goes with the storm. Floods can last for months."
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy