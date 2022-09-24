Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Tulane, Houston try to get right for Friday's American Athletic Conference opener
Tulane and Houston will enter Friday night’s American Athletic Conference opener at TDECU Stadium looking to flush their most recent results. The Green Wave (3-1) followed a head-turning win at Kansas State with a head-scratching home loss to regional rival Southern Mississippi. Tulane wants to prove the former was not a fluke.
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: For Edna Karr, it’s more of the same as it gets into thick of Catholic League play
A word of caution to the rest of District 9-5A. The undefeated Cougars have won all four games by decisive point margins, but it was the past two wins that are most impressive. Those games came against Warren Easton and St. Augustine. Easton had just come off a game against...
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 4? Vote now.
We're four weeks into the high school football season, and this past week's slate of games again provided plenty of outstanding individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to cast your vote for the top high school football player for Week 4. The poll will wrap up...
NOLA.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NOLA.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
bizneworleans.com
Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries
NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
NOLA.com
Best of New Orleans 2022: Media
1. Scott “Scoot” Paisant (WWL) 2. Newell Normand (WWL) 1. Fletcher Mackel (WDSU) 2. David Bernard (WVUE)
NOLA.com
10 New Orleans landmarks to see in 'Interview with the Vampire' series, starting Sunday
As with any TV show shot in New Orleans, part of the fun of the new AMC series "Interview With the Vampire" is spotting local buildings and landmarks. Below, find a collection of real-life locations you can watch for in AMC’s eight-episode adaptation of Anne Rice’s Gothic tale.
bogalusadailynews.com
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
pmq.com
PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans
PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
