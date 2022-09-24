ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
bizneworleans.com

Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
bizneworleans.com

Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries

NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
bogalusadailynews.com

The blues were back in Bogalusa

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
pmq.com

PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans

PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
