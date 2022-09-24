ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending On The Timeline: Family Dollar Recalls Health Products

By Colie
 3 days ago

Family Dollar recently recalled condoms, pregnancy tests, mouthwash, toothpaste, and more due to multiple over the counter products being stored at improper temperatures. I’m gonna tell you right now, just go somewhere else. It’s plenty of doctors, plenty of hospitals, plenty of Planned Parenthood’s that give you a pregnancy test and condoms for free. Please don’t go to the dollar store to get any of that stuff. Y’all stay safe out here. Wrap it up and get tested. Make sure you like, comment and share.

