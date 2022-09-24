Tether Operations Limited — the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform Tether.to, which powers the largest stablecoin by market capitalization (over $67 billion) — and the City of Lugano have announced that they will be giving away 1 Bitcoin to Plan B Forum ticket holders at the upcoming conference. Slated to take place from Oct. 28 and 29, 2022, three lucky ticket holders at the forum will have the opportunity to win up to 1 bitcoin.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO