Commodities & Future

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CURRENCIES
FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source

Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
BUSINESS
Is post-Merge Ethereum PoS a threat to Bitcoin's dominance?

While Ethereum (ETH) fans are enthusiastic about the successful Merge, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten believes the upgrade will lead Ethereum into a “slow slide to irrelevance and eventual death.”. According to Klippsten, the Ethereum community picked the wrong moment for detaching the protocol from its reliance on energy....
MARKETS
What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum if traditional markets break?

Michael J. Burry, the financial wizard who was portrayed in the movie "The Big Short," is known for predicting crises. For instance, his investment fund made billions from the 2008 housing crash, and Burry liquidated almost his entire portfolio during the 2Q of 2022. Given that no one seems to...
CURRENCIES
3 reasons why USDC stablecoin dropping below $50B market cap is Tether's gain

The market capitalization of USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin issued by U.S.-based payment tech firm Circle, has dropped below $50 billion for the first time since January 2022. On the weekly chart, USDC's market cap, which reflects the number of U.S. dollar-backed tokens in circulation, fell to $49.39 billion on Sept. 26, down almost 12% from its record high of $55.88 billion, established merely three months ago.
STOCKS
Institutional crypto custody: How banks are housing digital assets

Until 2020, most of the crypto market action was largely driven by retail enthusiasm. It was only around August 2020 that institutions started to participate meaningfully in this asset class. As the United States Federal Reserve unleashed trillions of dollars of liquidity into the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail and institutional investors jumped onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon.
MARKETS
Tax on income you never earned? It’s possible after Ethereum’s Merge

After much buildup and preparation, the Ethereum Merge went smoothly this month. The next test will come during tax season. Cryptocurrency forks, such as Bitcoin Cash, have created headaches for investors and accountants alike in the past. While there has been progress, the United States Internal Revenue Service rules still...
INCOME TAX
What Cardano’s Vasil hard fork means for the blockchain

After several delays and some setbacks, Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on Sept. 22. From the outside looking in, the hard fork is designed to help improve the ecosystem’s scalability and general transaction throughput capacity as well as advance Cardano’s decentralized applications (DApps) development capacity.
SOFTWARE
5 altcoins that could turn bullish if Bitcoin price stabilizes

The major United States stock market indexes continued their decline last week as worsening macroeconomic conditions increased concerns of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its lowest level in 2022, and major indexes recorded their fifth weekly close in the past six weeks. Although Bitcoin (BTC)...
MARKETS
Bitcoin risks worst weekly close since 2020 as BTC price dices with $19K

Bitcoin (BTC) headed for its lowest weekly close since 2020 on Sept. 25 as a week of macro turmoil took its toll. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading near $19,000 with hours left to run on the weekly candle. While only down $400 since the week...
MARKETS
Binance to burn all LUNC trading fees following community feedback

To support the Terra community’s efforts to revive the Terra (LUNA) — now renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) — token, crypto exchange Binance announced an off-chain burning mechanism last week. However, after receiving mixed reactions from community members, the exchange revised its burning approach. On Sept. 23, Binance...
MARKETS
Tether and the City of Lugano announce 1-Bitcoin prize for Plan B Forum ticket holders

Tether Operations Limited — the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform Tether.to, which powers the largest stablecoin by market capitalization (over $67 billion) — and the City of Lugano have announced that they will be giving away 1 Bitcoin to Plan B Forum ticket holders at the upcoming conference. Slated to take place from Oct. 28 and 29, 2022, three lucky ticket holders at the forum will have the opportunity to win up to 1 bitcoin.
ECONOMY
1M Aussies will enter crypto over the next 12 months — Swyftx survey

Approximately one million Australians will purchase cryptocurrency for the first time over the next 12 months — bringing total crypto ownership in the country to over five million — according to a newly released survey. The findings came from Australian crypto exchange Swyftx's second Annual Australian Crypto Survey,...
MARKETS
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead

U.S. think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a whitepaper shared on Sept. 27, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski PhD, and former Kraken growth lead...
MARKETS
Almost $1M in crypto stolen from vanity address exploit

Hacks and exploits continue to plague the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector as another vanity wallet address joins the roster of DeFi victims, which, collectively, have lost more than $1.6 billion in 2022. In an alert published by blockchain security firm PeckShield, a hacker was detected after stealing 732 Ether (ETH),...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Acala Network to resume operations after burning 2.7B in aUSD stablecoin

After the mining failure involving its stablecoin, aUSD, the Acala Network announced on Monday that it had resumed its operations following a referendum allowing liquidity pools (LPs) to withdraw liquidity from pools or unstake LP tokens. In August, a misconfiguration of the iBTC (IBTC)/aUSD liquidity pool led to a 3.022...
MARKETS

