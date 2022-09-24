Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CoinTelegraph
FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to buy Voyager Digital assets: Source
Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX, Binance and CrossTower are competing to acquire beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy, according to insider sources. According to details published by former investment banker and angel investor Simon Dixon, the three exchanges are competing in an auction to acquire Voyager Digital, and...
CoinTelegraph
5 years of the ‘Top 10 Cryptos’ experiment and the lessons learned
When Redditor Joe Greene started the Top 10 Cryptos experiment in 2018, he bought $1,000 of Dash, NEM and Iota, among others, only to watch it crash to $150. But five years on, his experiment has paid off big time. The rules: Buy $100 of each of the top 10...
CoinTelegraph
‘The bond market bubble has burst’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week staring down a wild macro environment after sealing its lowest weekly close in nearly two years. As risk assets across the global economy take a hammering and the United States dollar surges, the largest cryptocurrency is on a limp footing. September, having started out...
CoinTelegraph
Is post-Merge Ethereum PoS a threat to Bitcoin's dominance?
While Ethereum (ETH) fans are enthusiastic about the successful Merge, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten believes the upgrade will lead Ethereum into a “slow slide to irrelevance and eventual death.”. According to Klippsten, the Ethereum community picked the wrong moment for detaching the protocol from its reliance on energy....
CoinTelegraph
What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum if traditional markets break?
Michael J. Burry, the financial wizard who was portrayed in the movie "The Big Short," is known for predicting crises. For instance, his investment fund made billions from the 2008 housing crash, and Burry liquidated almost his entire portfolio during the 2Q of 2022. Given that no one seems to...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why USDC stablecoin dropping below $50B market cap is Tether's gain
The market capitalization of USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin issued by U.S.-based payment tech firm Circle, has dropped below $50 billion for the first time since January 2022. On the weekly chart, USDC's market cap, which reflects the number of U.S. dollar-backed tokens in circulation, fell to $49.39 billion on Sept. 26, down almost 12% from its record high of $55.88 billion, established merely three months ago.
CoinTelegraph
Institutional crypto custody: How banks are housing digital assets
Until 2020, most of the crypto market action was largely driven by retail enthusiasm. It was only around August 2020 that institutions started to participate meaningfully in this asset class. As the United States Federal Reserve unleashed trillions of dollars of liquidity into the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, retail and institutional investors jumped onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon.
CoinTelegraph
Tax on income you never earned? It’s possible after Ethereum’s Merge
After much buildup and preparation, the Ethereum Merge went smoothly this month. The next test will come during tax season. Cryptocurrency forks, such as Bitcoin Cash, have created headaches for investors and accountants alike in the past. While there has been progress, the United States Internal Revenue Service rules still...
CoinTelegraph
What Cardano’s Vasil hard fork means for the blockchain
After several delays and some setbacks, Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on Sept. 22. From the outside looking in, the hard fork is designed to help improve the ecosystem’s scalability and general transaction throughput capacity as well as advance Cardano’s decentralized applications (DApps) development capacity.
CoinTelegraph
5 altcoins that could turn bullish if Bitcoin price stabilizes
The major United States stock market indexes continued their decline last week as worsening macroeconomic conditions increased concerns of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at its lowest level in 2022, and major indexes recorded their fifth weekly close in the past six weeks. Although Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, British pound trading volume soars 1,150% as UK’s currency risks dollar parity
Bitcoin (BTC) will see increased interest from the United Kingdom “very quickly” as fiat currency volatility makes BTC look like a stablecoin. That was the conclusion from Gabor Gurbacs, strategy adviser at investment giant VanEck, who was one of many flagging Bitcoin’s appeal over the pound this week.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst weekly close since 2020 as BTC price dices with $19K
Bitcoin (BTC) headed for its lowest weekly close since 2020 on Sept. 25 as a week of macro turmoil took its toll. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading near $19,000 with hours left to run on the weekly candle. While only down $400 since the week...
CoinTelegraph
Binance to burn all LUNC trading fees following community feedback
To support the Terra community’s efforts to revive the Terra (LUNA) — now renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) — token, crypto exchange Binance announced an off-chain burning mechanism last week. However, after receiving mixed reactions from community members, the exchange revised its burning approach. On Sept. 23, Binance...
CoinTelegraph
Tether and the City of Lugano announce 1-Bitcoin prize for Plan B Forum ticket holders
Tether Operations Limited — the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform Tether.to, which powers the largest stablecoin by market capitalization (over $67 billion) — and the City of Lugano have announced that they will be giving away 1 Bitcoin to Plan B Forum ticket holders at the upcoming conference. Slated to take place from Oct. 28 and 29, 2022, three lucky ticket holders at the forum will have the opportunity to win up to 1 bitcoin.
CoinTelegraph
1M Aussies will enter crypto over the next 12 months — Swyftx survey
Approximately one million Australians will purchase cryptocurrency for the first time over the next 12 months — bringing total crypto ownership in the country to over five million — according to a newly released survey. The findings came from Australian crypto exchange Swyftx's second Annual Australian Crypto Survey,...
CoinTelegraph
Is it Bitcoin’s time to shine? British pound drops to all-time low against the dollar
On Sept. 26, the British pound hit a record low against the U.S. dollar following the announcement of tax cuts and further debt increases to curb the impact of a possible economic recession. The volatility simply reflects investors' doubts about the government's capacity to withstand the growing costs of living across the region.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead
U.S. think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a whitepaper shared on Sept. 27, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski PhD, and former Kraken growth lead...
CoinTelegraph
Almost $1M in crypto stolen from vanity address exploit
Hacks and exploits continue to plague the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector as another vanity wallet address joins the roster of DeFi victims, which, collectively, have lost more than $1.6 billion in 2022. In an alert published by blockchain security firm PeckShield, a hacker was detected after stealing 732 Ether (ETH),...
CoinTelegraph
Acala Network to resume operations after burning 2.7B in aUSD stablecoin
After the mining failure involving its stablecoin, aUSD, the Acala Network announced on Monday that it had resumed its operations following a referendum allowing liquidity pools (LPs) to withdraw liquidity from pools or unstake LP tokens. In August, a misconfiguration of the iBTC (IBTC)/aUSD liquidity pool led to a 3.022...
