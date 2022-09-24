ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonherald.com

Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls

Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Charlotte L. Haffner

Charlotte L. Haffner age 70 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Charlotte attended 4th Avenue Church of Christ. She was a graduate of the class of 1969 of Franklin High School. Charlotte was an equine midwife in Lexington, Kentucky and helped found the Amyloidosis Foundation. Charlotte was...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

VetFest to honor area veterans with music, food trucks and a Heroes Stroll

Granny White Park in Brentwood will be the site Saturday of a celebration of area veterans, military personnel, dependents and friends. Known as VetFest, a Community Music & Arts Festival, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., honoring veterans from Brentwood, Franklin and beyond. A Heroes Stroll, a 1-mile walk on the paved track around Granny White Park, begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is to celebrate local military heroes. Registration opens at 9 a.m. or may be done online at vetlinx.org/herosstroll.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God

Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
FRANKLIN, TN
Commentary: Ignorance is not bliss

My book club has just completed “The 1619 Project.” Nikole Hannah-Jones is the primary editor. It is a collection of essays, vignettes and poems regarding slavery in the U.S. 1619 was the year slaves were first introduced into the English Colonies at Jamestown. Because of the recent laws...
FRANKLIN, TN

