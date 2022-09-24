ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly

Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
SOCCER
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece

Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
SPORTS

