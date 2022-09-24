Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
fourfourtwo.com
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side’s second goal in their 5-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
fourfourtwo.com
Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley
Boss Lee Carsley hailed Conor Gallagher’s attitude as the England Under-21s star looks to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans. The Chelsea midfielder scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Germany in Sheffield.
fourfourtwo.com
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece
Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
Comments / 0