Read full article on original website
Related
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
digitalspy.com
Radio 4 Extra War of the Worlds closure spoof.
Just read that Radio 4 Extra are (or were) running a spoof of the beginning of the War of the Worlds album about their forecast closure eg "No-one would have believed that the powers above us were slowly drawing up their plans against us". It then goes on to say something about closing a station that costs nothing to run in order to save nothing.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?
Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
digitalspy.com
Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit
Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
digitalspy.com
Black Panther star addresses big Wakanda Forever mystery
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's hugely-anticipated first trailer confirmed that someone would be taking up the mantle of the titular superhero in the sequel, following the tragic real-life passing of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman. But the big question is: who is in the suit?. That was the question that Empire put...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory bosses discuss original character cut from pilot after audience "hated her"
The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre have looked back on their hit show, revealing why one particular character didn't make the cut. For the series' 15th anniversary, Prady and Lorre opened up on rewriting the character of Penny, whose final version was played by Kaley Cuoco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals first look at Wolf Pack character
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared the first look at her character in Teen Wolf spin-off Wolf Pack. Wolf Pack centres on a teenage boy called Everett (Armani Jackson) and girl called Blake (Bella Shepard) who have their lives changed forever after a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.
digitalspy.com
The Flash's Grant Gustin shares new costume pic ahead of final season
The Flash Arrowverse series has recently started filming for its ninth and final season, and Grant Gustin has shared a new photo of himself wearing the costume as he gears up for one final round of superheroics. Posing in the mirror with most of his famous red and yellow-accented costume,...
digitalspy.com
Criminal Minds boss teases mystery behind major characters' absence
Criminal Minds is back, but not all the characters are returning for the reboot. The original series aired its fifteenth and final season in 2020, before being announced for a revival a year later. Original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler and Season 13 addition Daniel Henney will not be reprising...
digitalspy.com
Zac Efron explains the challenges of playing real-life person in The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Zac Efron's new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, coming to Apple TV+ this Friday (September 30), has a story so ridiculous that it can only have actually happened in real life. Peter Farrelly's follow-up to the Oscar-winning Green Book sees Efron play John 'Chickie' Donohue who, during the Vietnam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Dead to Me final season return date revealed by Netflix
Netflix has confirmed that Dead to Me's third and final season will drop on Thursday, November 17. By that time, it'll have been two-and-a-half years since fans witnessed that whopper of a cliffhanger in season 2, which can be re-lived right here in a Digital Spy breakdown. But while we...
digitalspy.com
Queer as Folk boss shares 'disappointment' as reboot cancelled after one season
Queer as Folk's latest US reboot has sadly been cancelled. The queer-themed drama began as a groundbreaking Channel 4 series in 1999 from the mind of It's A Sin creator Russell T Davies. In 2022, it was revived as a streaming series for Peacock, that focuses on the aftermath of a nightclub shooting and featuring greater representation of the LGBTQ+ community.
Comments / 0