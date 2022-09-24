ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man dead after shooting on South Street in Queen Village, Philadelphia police say

By Howard Monroe
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

1 man dead, 1 person in custody after South Street shooting, police say 01:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Queen Village that's left one person dead. Investigators say this all could have potentially stemmed from a fight.

It's quiet on South Street Saturday morning but it was a very different scene earlier that morning. There are still evidence markers on the sidewalk.

This happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say, a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man on the ground shot multiple times. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have a 28-year-old man is in custody. While investigating, they saw a man close by, at 5th and Lombard Streets, who fit the description.

"They stopped that male. That male has been identified at this point. He has a gun in a bag that he's caring and used, appears to be used in the shooting. So we're in the process of working through, recovering some video, and trying to identify more witnesses," captain John Walker said.

The South Street area has been through a lot in the past few months.

It's the same block where Jim's Steaks is located. It's been closed since late July because of a fire.

And it is also about a block from where that mass shooting happened earlier in July.

A local restaurant owner says he and his wife are rethinking having their restaurant at that location.

"When I came to South Street, we had bigger plans," Derek Rhodes from Rock 'N Flavors said. "Me and my wife, we give back to the community, a lot. Like, we always showing love. We give back. But right now, the vision is kind of blurry right now. So, I don't know what's next for Rock 'N Flavors or South Street. If you come through here, it is dead now. So, I don't know what's next, but now our supporters are still trying to do what they can and we're just going to rock out to see how it work out."

If you have any tips call (215) 686-TIPS

