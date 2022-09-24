Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against a Volatile Market
Technology sector stocks have been hit the hardest amid the U.S broader market sell-off year to date (YTD). Since early 2022, Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues. These include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year.
Zacks.com
5 Best Areas of Q3 of 2022 & Their Top ETFs
The third quarter of 2022 is just about to wrap up. The broader market posted a muted performance during this time frame mainly due to red-hot inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation.
Zacks.com
5 Reasons Why You Should Buy ZTO Express (ZTO) Stock Now
ZTO Express' (. top line continues to benefit from the upbeat performance of its core express delivery services segment. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick. What Makes ZTO Express an Attractive Pick?. Solid Rank & VGM Score: ZTO Express currently...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
Zacks.com
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Live Nation (LYV) Stock
LYV - Free Report) is poised to benefit from pent-up demand for live events, Ticketmaster systems and the sponsorship and advertising business. However, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures are a concern. Let us discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Growth Catalysts.
Zacks.com
Advanced Drainage (WMS) Looks Promising: Invest in the Stock
WMS - Free Report) is gaining strength from solid contributions from Allied Products, Infiltrator and the residential end markets. Also, the new production equipment installation has been added to the positives. Shares of this leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries have...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Why Clean Harbors (CLH) Shares Gained 25.1% in the Past Year?
CLH - Free Report) have rallied 25.1% in the past year, primarily on strong shareholder-friendly measures and capital investments. Clean Harbors continues to make capital investments to enhance its operational efficiency and comply with government and local regulations. The current regulatory requirements are cost-intensive and complicated for in-house disposal facilities, which in turn, compel most companies to outsource their hazardous waste disposal needs. This is where CLH steps in with its suitable disposal firms in Canada and the United States.
Zacks.com
Jabil (JBL) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JBL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.35%. A...
Zacks.com
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) closed at $123.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Sep 27, 2022
Wall Street continued its free fall for five straight days as market participants were rattled by the Fed’s rigorous interest rate hike decision. Investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities have dented significantly as a global financial crisis looms large. The threat of a near-term recession has unnerved market participants. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Zacks.com
Jack Henry (JKHY) Boosts Clientele With Woodsville Tie-Up
JKHY - Free Report) is consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust fintech solutions. This is evident from Jack Henry’s recent selection by the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to improve the latter’s operational efficiencies. The bank will leverage JKHY’s complete suite of digital features...
Zacks.com
2 Electronics Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
BELFB - Free Report) and Flux Power (. FLUX - Free Report) . Continuing investments in data-center, high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G end-markets are the key catalysts. Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China as well as higher spending on memory equipment is expected to drive growth in 2022 and beyond.
