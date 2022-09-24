CLH - Free Report) have rallied 25.1% in the past year, primarily on strong shareholder-friendly measures and capital investments. Clean Harbors continues to make capital investments to enhance its operational efficiency and comply with government and local regulations. The current regulatory requirements are cost-intensive and complicated for in-house disposal facilities, which in turn, compel most companies to outsource their hazardous waste disposal needs. This is where CLH steps in with its suitable disposal firms in Canada and the United States.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO