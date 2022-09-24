Read full article on original website
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
Zac Taylor gives injury updates, talks challenges of facing red-hot Miami team: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor has perhaps his hardest challenge of the season in front of him. The Bengals will host the Dolphins on Thursday at Paycor Stadium on a short week, and he talked about those challenges and more at his Monday press conference. Here is a transcript:
Joe Burrow looking forward to growing relationship with Cavs’ guard Donovan Mitchell
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Third-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has incredible status throughout the state of Ohio, and now, that reaches to new Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell. The guard was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers on Sept. 1 for a massive package that included Lauri...
Bengals secondary welcomes Tyreek Hill bringing ‘spice’ to primetime showdown
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals secondary scouted plenty of video this week of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. That included film of the comments he made about Eli Apple after Miami’s 21-19 win over Buffalo that got blasted out all over social media on Sunday night. “I can’t wait...
Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll
CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
Joe Burrow on facing Tua Tagovailoa, connection with Donovan Mitchell and Kid Cudi: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first time Joe Burrow faced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back as LSU’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win that game 29-0 on its way to the College Football Playoff — the Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson — but Burrow returned the favor the following year in a 46-41 win as part of LSU’s undefeated season.
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
Eli Apple doesn’t take the bait from Tyreek Hill with rematch on deck
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals corner Eli Apple wasn’t having it. Apple politely declined multiple interview requests on Monday afternoon while the locker room was open to reporters. His fellow defensive backs sat at their locker watching in amusement as Apple found ways to avoid the media over the course of an hour.
Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries
As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
Joe Burrow explains the success of the Bengals defense: ‘You can never have peace of mind’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how to break down a defense. He used those talents to give a brief scouting report of sorts for Cincinnati’s own defense, and offer his take on why they are playing so well. The Bengals have only allowed four touchdowns...
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution
Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
Living History: Where to see WWII-era LST-325 in the river
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination. The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River […]
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
