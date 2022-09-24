ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Lexington boys win UNK Cross Country Invitational

KEARNEY — The Lexington boys cross country team took home the crown Monday at its biggest meet yet, winning the UNK High School Invitational at Kearney Country Club, the same site that hosts state this year. The Minutemen finished with 31 points with rival Omaha Skutt Catholic second with...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High splits doubleheader against Columbus

KEARNEY — Kearney High took the opening half of a high-scoring doubleheader Monday at Patriot Park, walking off the first match 9-8 in eight innings and falling 7-5 in the second. It was Kami Kaskie who was the Bearcat hero in the first game, singling on the first pitch...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Volleyball Highlights

» Kearney Catholic, despite being the top seed, finished seventh Saturday at the Aurora Invitational. The Stars lost to Aurora in the first game, 25-19, 11-25, 28-26, then lost to Waverly 25-11, 25-21 before beating Lincoln Christian 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Statistics from the matches were not available. » Kearney...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Stars 1-2, Bearcats 0-3 at weekend softball tournaments

HASTINGS — After a seven-run rally, Kearney Catholic held off a five-run rally by Holdrege Adams Central for a 12-11 victory — the Stars’ only win at the Adams Central invitational on Saturday. The Stars (11-14) fell behind 6-5 in the top of the fourth before striking...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Club sports on the rise at UNK, giving students opportunities to compete

KEARNEY — UNK students have shown their dedication to being active and involved in campus recreation and intramural sports, but some have wanted to take their experience to the next level. Students have begun to lay the groundwork for club sports, with men’s soccer and volleyball clubs already created....
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour

COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
MINDEN, NE
doniphanherald.com

$6.8 million pledged for Catholic elementary school in Grand Island

Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far. More than $6.8 million in pledges has been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign. The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Ravenna man, 5 Lexington residents injured in Saturday crash

KEARNEY — Victims of a two-vehicle head-on crash north of Shelton have been identified. According to an accident report from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Dodge Ram driven by Joseph Psota, 20, of Ravenna was northbound on Shelton Road. The second vehicle was a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven south on Shelton Road by Francisco J. Granados-Beltran, 46, of Lexington. The two vehicles struck each other head on, on the driver’s side.
RAVENNA, NE
KSNB Local4

Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney teen receives commendation from National Merit Scholarship Program

KEARNEY — Kearney High School Principal Jeff Ganz announced recently that Tristan Christopherson has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Two arrested after separate pursuits, Nebraska State Patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were arrested this weekend after pursuits on opposite sides of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Saturday evening, a Dodge Challenger was seen going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper later saw the vehicle going...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

For 30 years Good Sam inpatient rehab teaches people how to function again

KEARNEY — Dick Montgomery will never forget the night in May when he went into cardiac arrest and nearly died. Not once, but twice. He was rushed to CHI Health Good Samaritan and put in a coma for two weeks to rest his brain. Eventually, he was moved to the hospital’s Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, where he learned how to function again.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident

More nice weather weather as we creep toward the end of September. Hastings St. Cecilia renovations moving along schedule. If everything runs according to schedule, renovations are expected to be fully completed by the end of September 2023. UNK & UNMC Early Admission Nursing Pathway. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man rams car into GIPD vehicle

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County

SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Concerts Association launches 75th season

KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has a special way to celebrate the organization’s 75th year, KCA President Angela Wright said. “We normally have five shows each season, and sometimes a bonus sixth, but for our 75th, we are going to have seven shows,” Wright said. “The best part is it will still be the same price of just $50 per adult to see all seven.”
KEARNEY, NE

