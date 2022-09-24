KEARNEY — Dick Montgomery will never forget the night in May when he went into cardiac arrest and nearly died. Not once, but twice. He was rushed to CHI Health Good Samaritan and put in a coma for two weeks to rest his brain. Eventually, he was moved to the hospital’s Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, where he learned how to function again.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO